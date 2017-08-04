"You have some pretty tough hombres in Mexico that you may need help with, and we are willing to help you with that big-league. But they have to be knocked out and you have not done a good job of knocking them out."

"Ihr habt ein paar harte Typen in Mexiko, und ihr braucht wohl Hilfe mit denen. Ich bin gewillt, euch da wirklich zu helfen. Aber sie müssen unschädlich gemacht werden, und ihr habt keinen guten Job gemacht, sie unschädlich zu machen."