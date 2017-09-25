German Election 2017 How the AfD Steamrolled the CDU and SPD

Germans went to the polls on Sunday, where they gave enough votes to Angela Merkel's party to ensure her reelection for a fourth term as chancellor. But they also severely punished the parties of the current government coalition, including Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats and the center-left Social Democrats, who had their worst showing in postwar German history. Sunday's vote also represents a watershed moment historically given that the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany will now enter parliament as the third-strongest party. Parts of the party are openly far-right extremist in its views and its presence in parliament could very well change the nature of political debate in Germany.

