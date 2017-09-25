German Election 2017 How the AfD Steamrolled the CDU and SPD

Angela Merkel may have been re-elected, but the chancellor faces a tough road ahead: Big setbacks for her conservatives combined with a strong right-wing populist showing and what promises to be an unwieldy governing coalition will test the country's political resilience. Our full English-language election analysis.

Germans went to the polls on Sunday, where they gave enough votes to Angela Merkel's party to ensure her reelection for a fourth term as chancellor. But they also severely punished the parties of the current government coalition, including Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats and the center-left Social Democrats, who had their worst showing in postwar German history. Sunday's vote also represents a watershed moment historically given that the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany will now enter parliament as the third-strongest party. Parts of the party are openly far-right extremist in its views and its presence in parliament could very well change the nature of political debate in Germany.

