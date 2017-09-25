German Election 2017 How the AfD Steamrolled the CDU and SPD
Angela Merkel may have been re-elected, but the chancellor faces a tough road ahead: Big setbacks for her conservatives combined with a strong right-wing populist showing and what promises to be an unwieldy governing coalition will test the country's political resilience. Our full English-language election analysis.
Germans went to the polls on Sunday, where they gave enough votes to Angela Merkel's party to ensure her reelection for a fourth term as chancellor. But they also severely punished the parties of the current government coalition, including Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats and the center-left Social Democrats, who had their worst showing in postwar German history. Sunday's vote also represents a watershed moment historically given that the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany will now enter parliament as the third-strongest party. Parts of the party are openly far-right extremist in its views and its presence in parliament could very well change the nature of political debate in Germany.
You can read our most important analysis and opinion here: