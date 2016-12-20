Berlin Attack Police Have Doubts about Suspect's Involvement

The suspect arrested in Berlin on Monday night may not actually be the man responsible for the suspected terror attack on the Christmas market at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church.

It could very well be, said German Federal Prosecutor Peter Frank in Berlin on Tuesday afternoon, "that the man taken into custody may not be the perpetrator or part of the group of perpetrators." He went on to say that it wasn't clear if the perpetrator was acting alone or as part of a group.

Meanwhile, Holger Münch, the head of the Federal Office of Criminal Investigation (BKA), which is leading the investigation into Monday's attacks, said, "We don't know if there was just one perpetrator. The murder weapon hasn't been found. That's why we are deeply alarmed."

BKA head Münch also warned of the possibility of additional attacks. He said the proximity of time to an attack like that leads to a "significant risk of further attacks." In Berlin, all Christmas markets remained closed on Tuesday and other cities around the country, including Hamburg and Dresden, are adding additional security measures at their Christmas markets.

Previously, the Berlin-based daily Die Welt reported that Berlin police had begun doubting whether the man arrested, identified as Naved B., was in fact the driver of the truck that plowed into the Christmas market, killing 12 and injuring 48. "We have the wrong man," the paper quoted a senior security official as saying. The official went on to say that the situation had changed and that the "real perpetrator" was still "armed at large and could cause more harm."

German Police Chief Klaus Kandt, however, declined to issue such a stark warning. "We will now do all we can to determine the degree to which our suspicions can be confirmed," Kandt continued. Should it emerge that the suspect was not the perpetrator then the investigation will of course continue, he said. Berlin police urged citizens to generally observe caution.

No Indication of a Fight

SPIEGEL has learned that there are at least inconsistencies when it comes to the truck attack on the Christmas market. The police believe that the Polish man, who was found dead in the cab of the truck, had been shot.

But the suspect arrested showed no indications of having been in a fight. They also didn't find any gunshot residue on the suspect's body of the kind typically found on those who have fired a weapon. The information was provided to SPIEGEL by a senior investigator.

By Tuesday afternoon, no arrest warrant had been issued for the man who was taken into custody on Monday night. He is currently being held in Berlin and denies involvement in the attack.

The man was arrested late on Monday night. Media reports indicate that his arrest came after an eyewitness followed him away from the scene and called the authorities.

Now, officials are trying to determine if perhaps the man was erroneously identified as the suspect in the attack. Berlin police say that DNA samples are being compared with traces found inside the truck.

The attack took place just after 8 p.m. on Monday evening when a semi-truck plowed through a Christmas market not far from the Zoologischer Bahnhof train station in western Berlin. Twelve people were killed and 48 injured, 18 of them seriously. The background of the attack has not yet been determined.