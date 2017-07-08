The G-20 in Hamburg A Look Back at the Summit

This week's G-20 summit, hosted by Chancellor Angela Merkel, saw the leaders of the world's 20 top economies converge on Hamburg to discuss trade, climate change, Africa and other pressing issues. Although the meeting remained politically contentious, violent protests by the Black Bloc at the periphery got as much attention as the policies discussed by Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Merkel and others at the summit.

We've put together a compilation of the best stories from our coverage of this week's summit.