The Vanishing: Why Are Young Egyptian Activists Disappearing? Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's security forces have been kidnapping scores of young activists in the country. They include former revolutionaries and Islamists who are, in many cases, being denied due process. By Nicola Abé

Selling Out: Berlin Sends Wrong Message By Welcoming Sisi The German government is welcoming Egypt's contentious President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi during a state visit on Wednesday. By doing so, Berlin is betraying its own values and interests in order to facilitate a multibillion euro business deal. A Commentary By Raniah Salloum

Interview with Egyptian President Sisi: 'Extremists Offend the Image of God' In a SPIEGEL interview, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi discusses his country's struggles, the forceful overthrow of his predecessor Mohammed Morsi and the threat against Egypt posed by Islamic State and the Muslim Brotherhood. Interview Conducted by Dieter Bednarz and Klaus Brinkbäumer

Path to the Presidency: The Swift Rise of Egypt's Sisi In June 2014, former military officer Abdel Fattah el-Sisi became Egypt's president. Did his election represent the will of the people or was it the product of a coup? And will it mark the end of the Arab Spring or is he a leader who can provide needed stability? By Dieter Bednarz and Klaus Brinkbäumer in Cairo

Once Upon a Revolution: The Broken Dream of Tahrir Square Four years after the Arab Spring uprising, Egypt has once again become a dictatorship. How could things have come to this? Author Thanassis Cambanis tracked three leaders of the revolution at Tahrir Square, documenting the slow death of their rebellion. By Thanassis Cambanis

The 'Caliphate's' Colonies: Islamic State's Gradual Expansion into North Africa Chaos, disillusionment and oppression provide the perfect conditions for Islamic State. Currently, the Islamist extremists are expanding from Syria and Iraq into North Africa. Several local groups have pledged their allegiance. By Mirco Keilberth, Juliane von Mittelstaedt and Christoph Reuter

After the Arab Spring: The Return of the Generals After the uprisings of 2011, the Arab world seemed to be moving towards democracy, but the recent resurgence of strongmen have illustrated just how deep certain divides still are -- and how desperate people are for stability. By Shadi Hamid

529 Steps Back: Egyptian Death Sentences Reveal Deep Societal Rift Over 500 members of the Muslim Brotherhood were sentenced to death last week in the small Egyptian city of Minya. But what really happened? A visit to the town reveals the vast divide in Egyptian society. By Ralf Hoppe and Daniel Steinvorth