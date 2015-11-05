SPIEGEL ONLINE
- November 05, 2015
Cairo is an unruly urban sprawl that has spun out of control. Now, officials want to build a new capital in the desert -- a potent symbol of President Sisi's regime. But will it ever happen? By Nicola Abé more... [ Comment ]
SPIEGEL ONLINE
- September 10, 2015
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's security forces have been kidnapping scores of young activists in the country. They include former revolutionaries and Islamists who are, in many cases, being denied due process. By Nicola Abé more... [ Comment ]
SPIEGEL ONLINE
- June 03, 2015
The German government is welcoming Egypt's contentious President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi during a state visit on Wednesday. By doing so, Berlin is betraying its own values and interests in order to facilitate a multibillion euro business deal. A Commentary By Raniah Salloum more... [ Comment ]
SPIEGEL ONLINE
- February 09, 2015
In a SPIEGEL interview, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi discusses his country's struggles, the forceful overthrow of his predecessor Mohammed Morsi and the threat against Egypt posed by Islamic State and the Muslim Brotherhood. Interview Conducted by Dieter Bednarz and Klaus Brinkbäumer more... [ Comment ]
SPIEGEL ONLINE
- February 09, 2015
In June 2014, former military officer Abdel Fattah el-Sisi became Egypt's president. Did his election represent the will of the people or was it the product of a coup? And will it mark the end of the Arab Spring or is he a leader who can provide needed stability? By Dieter Bednarz and Klaus Brinkbäumer in Cairo more... [ Comment ]
SPIEGEL ONLINE
- February 04, 2015
Four years after the Arab Spring uprising, Egypt has once again become a dictatorship. How could things have come to this? Author Thanassis Cambanis tracked three leaders of the revolution at Tahrir Square, documenting the slow death of their rebellion. By Thanassis Cambanis more... [ Comment ]
SPIEGEL ONLINE
- November 18, 2014
Chaos, disillusionment and oppression provide the perfect conditions for Islamic State. Currently, the Islamist extremists are expanding from Syria and Iraq into North Africa. Several local groups have pledged their allegiance. By Mirco Keilberth, Juliane von Mittelstaedt and Christoph Reuter more... [ Comment ]
SPIEGEL ONLINE
- August 04, 2014
After the uprisings of 2011, the Arab world seemed to be moving towards democracy, but the recent resurgence of strongmen have illustrated just how deep certain divides still are -- and how desperate people are for stability. By Shadi Hamid more... [ Comment ]
SPIEGEL ONLINE
- April 01, 2014
Over 500 members of the Muslim Brotherhood were sentenced to death last week in the small Egyptian city of Minya. But what really happened? A visit to the town reveals the vast divide in Egyptian society. By Ralf Hoppe and Daniel Steinvorth more... [ Comment ]
SPIEGEL ONLINE
- February 13, 2014
Mohammed el-Mahdi is Egypt's new minister for reconciliation. He's fighting to create a new country, even as society fragments. It's an uphill task in a land where the military is expanding its power and younger generations are digging their heels in for a fight. By Ralf Hoppe and Daniel Steinvorth in Cairo more... [ Comment ]