+++ G20 Newsblog in English +++ Merkel Open about Disagreement with U.S. on Climate

She also said she doesn't share the belief of some that the U.S. will ultimately return to the Paris climate agreement. " I don't share that optimism ," she said in her closing speech, adding that the closing declaration clearly enunciates the dissent between the U.S. and the other 19 members of the G-20. "On this issue, it has become very clear that we were unable to find a consensus ." This disagreement should not be "covered up."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel didn't mince words on Saturday when talking about the results of the G-20 summit in Hamburg. While she said that participants agree that markets must remain open and protectionism resisted, she was much less sanguine about the climate passages in the summit's closing declaration. She said that the disagreement with the U.S. was clearly stated in the declaration.

The gathered world leaders managed to agree on a closing declaration with little apparent fuss. The 30-page document did include an extra paragraph to acknowledge the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, but – despite concerns in advance that other countries might pick apart the deal – all the other 19 members committed to implementing it swiftly.

And yet, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threw a spanner in the smooth German diplomacy machine late in the day by declaring that Ankara would not be ratifying the agreement, at least not yet, and implying that not all of the "G-19" were as happy with the Paris accord as it may have appeared.

Meanwhile, on the streets, the biggest demo of the day, with its somewhat clunky name "Solidarity without Borders instead of G-20," passed off largely peacefully – much to the apparent surprise of Hamburg police, whose chief Ralf Meyer had predicted violence earlier.

At the event, despite the presence of some radical protesters in a larger group of what organizers claimed was 76,000 demonstrators (police said 50,000), violence was limited to a few isolated incidents. At least for now.

