+++ G20 Newsblog in English +++ Merkel Open about Disagreement with U.S. on Climate
In her closing G-20 speech on Saturday, Merkel noted that the summit's final declaration reveals clear disagreement with the U.S. on climate issues. She says she's not optimistic that Washington will return to the Paris climate agreement.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel didn't mince words on Saturday when talking about the results of the G-20 summit in Hamburg. While she said that participants agree that markets must remain open and protectionism resisted, she was much less sanguine about the climate passages in the summit's closing declaration. She said that the disagreement with the U.S. was clearly stated in the declaration.
She also said she doesn't share the belief of some that the U.S. will ultimately return to the Paris climate agreement. "I don't share that optimism," she said in her closing speech, adding that the closing declaration clearly enunciates the dissent between the U.S. and the other 19 members of the G-20. "On this issue, it has become very clear that we were unable to find a consensus." This disagreement should not be "covered up."
We'll be wrapping up this liveblog here – thanks for following us over the past three days. It was a noisy, eventful Saturday both inside and outside the G-20 conference center in Hamburg, but perhaps not as fractious as might have been expected.
The gathered world leaders managed to agree on a closing declaration with little apparent fuss. The 30-page document did include an extra paragraph to acknowledge the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, but – despite concerns in advance that other countries might pick apart the deal – all the other 19 members committed to implementing it swiftly.
And yet, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threw a spanner in the smooth German diplomacy machine late in the day by declaring that Ankara would not be ratifying the agreement, at least not yet, and implying that not all of the "G-19" were as happy with the Paris accord as it may have appeared.
Meanwhile, on the streets, the biggest demo of the day, with its somewhat clunky name "Solidarity without Borders instead of G-20," passed off largely peacefully – much to the apparent surprise of Hamburg police, whose chief Ralf Meyer had predicted violence earlier.
At the event, despite the presence of some radical protesters in a larger group of what organizers claimed was 76,000 demonstrators (police said 50,000), violence was limited to a few isolated incidents. At least for now.
The G-20 summit has ended, but most of the issues at hand have not been resolved. You will continue to find frequent coverage of them here on SPIEGEL International.
Samba drummers have gathered for a drumming session outside the leftist Rote Flora center in the Schanzenviertel, says SPIEGEL's Stefan Schultz: "Onlookers are packed closely around the 16-man troop. Some are dancing, but others are looking around a little nervously."
About half an hour ago, leftists put a shopping cart across the middle of the street. Police attempted to reach the square, but retreated when bottles were thrown at them. The street was only cleared when reinforcements arrived.
The Schanzenviertel district, scene of some of the worst rioting less than 24 hours ago, has almost returned to normal, according to SPIEGEL's Dennis Deuermann.
Even the police is now saying that a "street party atmosphere" has broken out at the anti-G-20 demo on Millerntornplatz on what has become a balmy Saturday night.
Some preliminary figures from the Hamburg police: 23 arrest warrants, 41 "longer-term detentions," 118 people detained temporarily during last night's violence.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seems to have had a late change of heart at the G-20 summit. Despite putting his name to the closing declaration that re-affirmed a commitment to the Paris climate agreement, Erdogan has now said Turkey will not be ratifying it for now.
He said François Hollande, French president when the Paris accord was signed, had promised him that Turkey would not be classified as one of the leading industrialized nations. Erdogan said he had now told Angela Merkel and Hollande's successor Emmanuel Macron that the Turkish parliament would not ratify the deal as long as "this promise is not kept."
Erdogan also raised doubts about whether the other 19 states stood against the U.S. with the degree of unanimity implied in the final declaration. "Every nation has problems," Erdogan told reporters. "To that extent, following America's move, our position is leaning towards our parliament not ratifying it."
Friends after all - a policeman and a protester exchange a tender embrace while the crowd applaud during Saturday's anti-G-20 demo at the Millerntorplatz in Hamburg.
British Prime Minister Theresa May used her closing press conference to express her "dismay" at the U.S. decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. She said she had urged Donald Trump to reconsider the decision during the meeting in Hamburg.
May also called modern slavery and trafficking "the great human rights issue of our time," and said a new approach on the issue was necessary.
The British PM also said that G-20 members had pledged to do more to fight domestic extremism and recognized efforts by major tech companies to combat the spread of extremism online.
French President Emmanuel Macron: "The greatest challenge of our times is to not leave this fractured world to the generations of tomorrow."
Trump has left Hamburg - without giving a final press conference...
Putin also took a moment to praise Angela Merkel's attempts to find a compromise on the climate issue during the summit. "That's a positive element that has to be put down to Chancellor Merkel," the Russian president said.
For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron praised Putin for siding so clearly with the other 19 states on the issue.
Demonstrators and police have clashed briefly during the "Solidarity without Borders" demo at the Millerntorplatz square. Bottles were thrown, and police responded with water cannon. Left Party politician Jan van Aken, who gave a speech at the protest earlier, stepped between the two sides to calm the situation.
Police have put the number of demonstrators at 50,000, with organizers estimating 76,000.
During his closing press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump had seemed to accept his answers to questions about Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election. Though he also said journalists would "have to ask Trump" for his views on the matter.
He added that the two countries had agreed to work together on cyber-security.
Putin also said that the U.S. had altered its position on the Syrian War, which had paved the way to the newly agreed ceasefire.
"Roll over!" Merkel poses with security forces at the end of the G-20. She praised their work during her closing remarks.
The radical black bloc gets some push-back from other protesters. "Violence is always wrong!" "Black bloc: You don't represent me," these banners say.