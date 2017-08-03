A River of Ice

Chapter 1: A Strange River

It seems like an absurd idea that we are standing on a river right now. There is white in every single direction, only the sky above us is steel blue. At least today. There are days, though, when everything is white. These are the days when one cannot distinguish where the ground ends and the sky begins. That's what they call a whiteout around here. When it happens, there's nothing to stop the wind from whipping the snow over Greenland's ice shield and you can't even see your hands in front of your face.

Fortunately, there's no whiteout today. But you still can't recognize that this is a river. There are three reasons for this. First, it's so gigantic that you can't even grasp its dimensions - features like river banks are nowhere to be seen. Second, the river doesn't appear to flow at all. Third, the river water is frozen.

The river in question is called the Northeast Greenland Ice Stream (NEGIS). It starts approximately in the middle of the gigantic island and transports inconceivable amounts of ice for about 600 kilometers (373 miles) to the northeast into the sea. It reaches the ocean in the form of three glaciers - Nioghalvfjerdsbrae, Zachariae Isstrøm and Storstrømmen.

The movement of ice through NEGIS: Areas colored in blue and purple indicate particularly high velocities NASA/ GSFC/ SVS

Approximately 12 percent of Greenland's ice takes this path - and, as scientists have proven in recent years, the velocity of these flows is increasing. "The ice stream seems to be on the brink of a change," says Dorthe Dahl-Jensen of the University of Copenhagen.

Wrapped in a thick blue, down jacket with a fur collar, the silver-haired glaciologist has just stepped off a special plane. She's leading a field camp where scientists are about to research precisely this change. The project is called EastGRIP. In the name of science, a hole will be drilled through Greenland's 2.5-kilometer-thick (1.5 mile) ice shield. To execute the work, around 20 people are currently living right on the ice, at the 75th parallel north.

Video: Flying a Drone in Greenland

"It's the first time that anyone has attempted to drill a deep ice core in an ice stream," says Dahl-Jensen. The ice up here moves toward the sea at a rate of more than 50 meters (164 feet) per year. "That will certainly be a challenge," says the scientist.

It's hard to grasp the dimensions of Greenland's ice sheet, but it is possible to get your head around some key figures: The thick white layer extends over an area of 1.73 million square kilometers - or about five times the size of Germany. In some places, the ice is more than 3 kilometers thick. It has a total volume of 2.85 million cubic kilometers.

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows that global sea levels would rise by 7.4 meters (or almost 25 feet) if Greenland's entire ice sheet were to melt. By comparison: If all the world's mountain glaciers were to melt, they would lead to a sea level rise of only about 0.6 meters. To be clear, though: Greenland's ice shield will, of course, not disappear in its entirety anytime soon. That would take centuries and require significantly higher temperatures, says Dahl-Jensen.

Yet, there still is a significant problem: There is less and less ice in Greenland every year. And the melting process is accelerating. Using data collected by the German-American satellite Grace and the European Cryosat 2, scientists calculated an ice loss of 270 gigatons between 2003 and 2016. And that figure is per year. The ice loss increases by an average of approximately 17 tons each year. To put that into perspective: 320 gigatons of melted ice leads to an average sea level rise of 1 millimeter worldwide.

Greenland's glaciers, like the Russel Glacier seen here, are melting. SPIEGEL ONLINE

Currently, sea levels around the globe go up 3.2 millimeters (0.12 inches) on average each year. Depending on the calculation, Greenland is responsible for at least 0.5 millimeters per year. According to the data provided by Grace, however, that figure could also be as high as 0.74 millimeters. But how will this trend evolve? And what role will Greenland play in the future?

Half of Greenland's ice loss is caused by melting. The giant ice streams like NEGIS, where the EastGRIP drill camp is located, that flow from the ice cap toward the sea are responsible for the other half.

Video: Glaciologist Bruce Vaughn on the Situation in Greenland

Many ice streams have recently picked up speed - particularly the Jakobshavn Isbræ on Greenland's west coast. The glacier has doubled its speed since the turn of the millennium. Scientists find it difficult to grasp that there seems to be no speed limit on these motorways in the ice. "We don't know how to properly model the ice streams," says Dahl-Jensen.

What seems to be clear, however, is that the flow of the Northeast Greenland Ice Stream is also accellerating. One of its outlets, the Nioghalvfjerdsbrae glacier, is getting faster - at least in the summer months. Another, the Zachariae Isstrøm glacier, has been accellerating year-round for some time now.

The global sea level would rise by 1 meter if both glaciers were to disappear completely. This is obviously a theoretical value given that melting would take place over centuries. But it is also clear that the increased ice loss in northeastern Greenland is worrying scientists. Until very recently, the region was believed to be stable.