Tainted Sports Anti-Doping Leader Says Russia Should Be Banned

SPIEGEL: Mr. Tygart, few people know the darker side of sports better than you do. Are you able to derive any pleasure from watching the Olympic Games?

Tygart: Of course, I watched the Rio Games on TV, with my children. It was fantastic. The Olympics unite the world and inspire us to be a better version of ourselves. The competitions motivate the spectators, and the athletes' message is: You should have more confidence in your ability to achieve things, you should dream more.

SPIEGEL: Really? You are enthusiastic even though you know how rotten competitive sports are?

Tygart: Being skeptical is part of my job, to question every amazing achievement. That's always there. But I am also capable of turning down the cynicism. The basic idea of sports, the fairness, the competition, remains a beautiful thing.

SPIEGEL: Were there moments that particularly impressed you?

Tygart: Those were the moments when the athletes used their time in the limelight to take a stand against doping. The Rio Games were the first in which athletes from all over the world stood up for clean sport. It's not enough to just test athletes. The athletes themselves need to fight for their right to compete against clean athletes.

SPIEGEL: Has the way athletes view the fight against doping changed?

Tygart: A great deal, in fact. Eight years ago, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) introduced its reporting system. Since then, top athletes have constantly had to provide details of their current whereabouts. To begin with, they complained about that, they felt it was an unreasonable demand.

SPIEGEL: And today?

Tygart: Before the Rio Games, I received a letter from US swimmers. They wrote: "Travis, we consent to having to tell you 365 days a year where we are. You wake us up at night to carry out doping test, or you interrupt our training. We have to accept that invasion of our privacy, but at the same time we are being deprived of our chances at international competitions, because in many countries these standards do not count for anything." In the old days, athletes got worked up about the strict rules -- today they get worked up about these rules being ignored elsewhere.

About Travis Tygart Michael Dannenmann / DER SPIEGEL Travis Tygart, 45, is known around the world for his efforts to fight doping in sports. The lawyer, who has led the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) since 2007, rose to prominence after launching high-profile proceedings against US professional cycler Lance Armstrong. Following the procedures, Armstrong was stripped of his Tour de France victories.

SPIEGEL: This year, the sports world was severely shaken by the doping scandal in Russia exposed by a WADA investigation. Top athletes from many different sports were given banned substances, and their positive tests were manipulated. A huge deception, in which the Moscow Ministry of Sports, the national anti-doping agency and the intelligence service FSB are all tied up.

Tygart: There really was a lot going on.

SPIEGEL: Was this a good year or a bad year for the fight against doping?

Tygart: Seen from the outside, it may well have been a bad year; there were lots of headlines that alarmed people. For someone like me, though, when cheats are exposed, this moves us forward.

SPIEGEL: Would you have believed it possible for such a sophisticated doping system as the one in Russia to exist for many years?

Tygart: At that level and over that period of time? No, I could not have imagined that. They managed to break into sealed urine samples without anyone noticing, to exchange tainted samples against clean ones or to make them disappear altogether. Incredible.

SPIEGEL: Previously, East Germany (GDR) had been considered to be the country in which the largest and most effective doping system was established.

Tygart: A few years ago I met up with victims of GDR doping. That opened my eyes. But let me tell you: Russia has surpassed the system that was used back then.

SPIEGEL: Why?

Tygart: The world has changed since the Cold War. The GDR and the Soviet Union had forced their athletes into doping. That was a crime that was never to happen again. In 2005, more than 200 countries signed a UNESCO treaty, the Convention against Doping in Sport. In it, they all undertook to protect athletes and not to abuse them. Everyone agreed to this, including the US, Germany and Russia too. And now that country is stepping out of line, and stabbing everyone else in the back? And even laughing at us? That is perverse.

SPIEGEL: Nevertheless, the IOC allowed almost 300 Russian athletes to compete at the Olympic Games in Rio. Do you understand this?

Tygart: No. I think it was about politics and power. Russia is a big, powerful country. If it had been about a different country, the IOC certainly would have suspended it from the Olympics. Even if it had been us Americans.

SPIEGEL: Do you really believe that?

Tygart: If a scam like that had happened in the USA, it would definitely have been the right thing to exclude us.

SPIEGEL: Thomas Bach, the President of the IOC, is fond of talking about a zero-tolerance policy towards people who dope. Do you believe him?

Tygart: No. Zero tolerance has turned into tolerance for state-sponsored doping; the threat of tough consequences has turned into no consequences at all.

SPIEGEL: What impact does the IOC's decision have?

Tygart: It was a slap in the face for many people. They were forced to recognize that the IOC leadership is interested in something else apart from protecting its Olympic values. The IOC has forfeited people's trust.

SPIEGEL: Two weeks ago, WADA published another investigation report on Russia. More than 1,000 athletes from 30 different sports profited from the doping system. Is it time that Russia was excluded from international competitions in all sports?

Tygart: Yes, until the country regains compliance with the anti-doping code.

SPIEGEL: Will we ever know the full extent of the Russian doping system?

Tygart: It's not likely. The truth is, Russia has not even come close to admitting they have a problem -- or even showing the slightest degree of contrition. Athletes and politicians continue to obstruct the investigation.

SPIEGEL: Can Russia's sports ever be clean again?

Tygart: Yes, but it will take time. Education and prevention are not enough when there is a culture of fraud. The system worked from the top down, the athletes were subjugated to it. Orders were given: Either you take this and this substance, or you'll be kicked off the team. You have to deprive the government of its influence on the anti-doping agency, on the coaches and athletes, and on the laboratories.

SPIEGEL: And if that doesn't happen?

Tygart: Then there could soon be a revolution among the athletes.

SPIEGEL: How do you mean that?

Tygart: I recently spoke to an American racing cyclist. He told me he has given up thinking about the fact that others might be doped. He tries to ignore it. Otherwise he would go crazy and be unable to go on training. But the nasty feeling keeps catching up with him, at the latest when it comes to taking part in races. Something is swelling up among our athletes. Many of them are frustrated, everywhere in the world, and they are looking for a way out. Either they start doping themselves, or they give up the sport. Or else they stand up and demand that those who have the power to should change the system.

SPIEGEL: What makes athletes dope in the first place?

Tygart: They believe that everyone else is doing it too. That is the most frequent justification. But I have never heard a doping offender say he felt good about doing it. Not a single one. Some athletes justify their actions by saying it enabled them to afford a bigger house or a better car. But they are never really happy. They know that they are not real winners.

SPIEGEL: Just before the Olympics in Rio, American swimmers and athletes applied for so-called Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), to take various drugs that are on the list of banned substances. Does a culture of fraud exist in US sport too?

Tygart: This is a mechanism by which athletes around the world can apply for the use of a prohibited substance when medically necessary. It takes a lot more than just a prescription from your local doctor. Here in the United States, we have an extremely thorough process by which those applications are reviewed. Often times we're talking about things like acne medication and birth control. This is not even closely related to the Russian institutionalized doping program. But of course, unfortunately, in every country there will always be some with a "win at all cost" mentality and who try to subvert the rules -- it would be naïve to think otherwise.

SPIEGEL: Whether Russia or the cases of the US athletes Lance Armstrong and Marion Jones -- the big doping scandals of the past years were triggered by insiders who were no longer willing to remain silent. Are whistleblowers more important today than doping tests?

Tygart: Both are important. Tests have a deterrent effect. Without them it would be too tempting for athletes and those around them to cheat. In order to expose a system though, you need whistleblowers.

SPIEGEL: You were able to catch Lance Armstrong because his former teammates Tyler Hamilton and Floyd Landis came clean. You came to the aid of the runner Yuliya Stepanova and her husband Vitaly, who supplied evidence of doping in Russia. How do you approach a whistle-blower?

Tygart: He delivers information up front, which we then follow up. In return, we offer our help. My first question is always: How can we support you? Do you need legal assistance, because you yourself face prosecution? Should we provide someone to deal with media enquiries? But I also tell the whistleblower that we may also punish him, if he himself has resorted to doping.

SPIEGEL: Whistleblowers often take a big risk and put their livelihood on the line. The Stepanovs even left Russia and today live in the U.S.

Tygart: No one imagined that it would get to the point where a young couple with a baby would be forced to flee because they feared for their lives. That was a new dimension. They believe that they are in danger in their home country; we are trying to offer them protection.

SPIEGEL: The IOC did not allow Yuliya Stepanova to compete in Rio. It claimed that she did not fulfil the ethical standards of an Olympic athlete, because she herself had doped. Was that the right decision or the wrong one?

Tygart: If she had taken part, it would have been a signal to every athlete in the world: Stand up and say what you know! It was a missed opportunity.

SPIEGEL: Is there anything you have learned from the scandals surrounding Russia?

Tygart: It was proof that the fight against doping is not effective if organized sport has an influence on it. Craig Reedie, the head of WADA, for example, is a member of the IOC. That is a conflict of interest. It is like entrusting the chicken coop to the fox. WADA must become independent of sports at long last and be able to punish countries like Russia as a global guardian.

SPIEGEL: Four years ago, you exposed Lance Armstrong as a doper: one of the most popular sports stars in the world, who had a great deal of influence and who could afford the best lawyers in the world. What sort of person do you need to be in order to challenge such a powerful opponent?

Tygart: That was the biggest case we ever had. My team and I faced the question: Do we want to sit back and watch an indisputable case of doping be covered up? We decided: No, we are going to do our job, even if it turns out to be difficult.

SPIEGEL: It became pretty difficult. Armstrong berated you and politicians accused you of wasting taxpayers' money on the hunt.

Tygart: At the time, we received 7,000 hate mails. People would write: You are demolishing our hero, you are not true Americans. Bearing up to that kind of thing is part of our job. When you notice that politicians and the media are after you, it makes you all the more determined to find out the truth.

SPIEGEL: Did you still feel that way when you received death threats?

Tygart: No one likes that sort of thing.

SPIEGEL: You could even hate it.

Tygart: Security guards accompanied my children to school and kept watch when they were playing soccer in our yard. You don't want to put your family into that kind of situation. But if you allowed that to influence you, clean athletes wouldn't have a chance. It is a tough and often also thankless task.

SPIEGEL: Have you seen Armstrong again since 2012?

Tygart: Yes, we met up a couple of times and talked about the things he is accused of. I never felt hostile towards him, I never took the matter personally.

SPIEGEL: How is he living today?

Tygart: He is preparing for his court case.

SPIEGEL: It involves 100 million dollars which the government wants back from him.

Tygart: That is demanding his full attention; only afterwards will he be able to think about what he wants to do with the rest of his life. I hope that one day he will reach a point where he can leave everything behind him and be a productive member of society again.

SPIEGEL: Mr. Tygart, we thank you for this interview.