Football Leaks Cristiano Ronaldo Used Offshore Firms in Luxembourg and Jersey

As an athlete, Cristiano Ronaldo may be in top form, but his financial dealings are looking increasingly bleak. DER SPIEGEL has obtained documents showing that the football superstar was active in more tax havens than previously known.

Cristiano Ronaldo
REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo

By and


Cristiano Ronaldo used more offshore firms than previously known. Documents provided to DER SPIEGEL by the whistleblower platform Football Leaks that the newsmagazine has reviewed together with its partners in the European Investigative Collaborations (EIC) reporting network show that Ronaldo operated a holding in Luxembourg and a trust in Jersey in 2015.

The Luxembourg firm holds Ronaldo's stakes in a number of hotels, with the parent trust located on the small Channel Island of Jersey. Cristiano Ronaldo's name doesn't appear in any public registers in the context of these businesses. Instead, fiduciaries act on his behalf.

The Football Leaks documents show that Cristiano Ronaldo is the "sole beneficial owner" behind the structure. In principle, there is nothing illegal about the use of offshore companies -- at least insofar as the income generated is properly taxed. It's not known whether Ronaldo did so or not. There is, however, no mention of the tax haven of Jersey in his tax declaration for 2015.

Information obtained by DER SPIEGEL also indicates that Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo's agent and mentor, is also having problems with the tax authorities. Last August, tax investigators from Portugal called a meeting with tax officials from Spain, Britain, Ireland, Cyprus and the Netherlands to examine Mendes' companies, holdings, cash flows and all of his deals from the years 2015 and 2016. During that period, the tax investigators calculated, Mendes generated a turnover of 1.3 billion euros in transfer fees.

Mendes plays an important role in the investigative proceedings into suspicions of tax evasion against Ronaldo that have been ongoing for close to a year now in Spain. The judges are expected to decide soon whether to open a trial against Ronaldo.

Neither Ronaldo nor Mendes provided comment on the issue after being contacted by DER SPIEGEL.

Article...
Related SPIEGEL ONLINE links
Related Topics


Comments
Discuss this issue with other readers!
1 total post
Show all comments
Page 1
jjspatz 04/21/2018
1. Champions League Alert
OHHH guess what time it is? It's time for Ronaldo to face Bayern Munich. We can always count on these stunts from German media right before in hopes of throwing him off. Sadly, you only piss him off and make him piss you on more. [...]
OHHH guess what time it is? It's time for Ronaldo to face Bayern Munich. We can always count on these stunts from German media right before in hopes of throwing him off. Sadly, you only piss him off and make him piss you on more. Try a new tactic! As for the topic itself, do you guys think you have obtained any worthy information for a headline like this? Especially considering you have received a gag order from a judge on publishing any of the STOLEN documents misinterpreted by football leaks? It has already been proven by the Las Vegas Metropolitan police that no such call was made at the date and time of the so-called rape accusations you guys published before last years champions league failure so, quite frankly your credibility is getting worse in these unethical attempts. The thing is that you journalists don't have a clue about the finances of man as large as Cristiano with so many businesses and investments. You think you can puzzle it all together yet you only make fools of yourselves. It's pathetic you would even try. Truly. Get over it, and move on to something worthy.
Show all comments
Page 1

© SPIEGEL ONLINE 2018
All Rights Reserved
Reproduction only allowed with the permission of SPIEGELnet GmbH


TOP
Die Homepage wurde aktualisiert. Jetzt aufrufen.
Hinweis nicht mehr anzeigen.