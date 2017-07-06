+++ G-20 Newsblog in English +++ A Restful Night Descends in Hamburg

It promises to be a long night in Hamburg. But we are going to leave you now and will resume posting frequent updates on the G-20 summit again tomorrow morning. We look forward to welcoming you back to our live coverage then. Good night.

The meeting between Chancellor Merkel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has come to an end. They met for an hour and discussed, according to a German government spokesperson, "the G-20 agenda, the EU-Turkey refugee agreement and controversial and cooperative elements of the current German-Turkish relationship."

Hamburg police say that there are ongoing attacks on both shops and cars in the Schanzenviertel quarter of Hamburg. Meanwhile, organizers of the "Welcome to Hell" demonstration in Hamburg have accused the police of heavy-handedness in their response to the march earlier this evening. The demonstration was dispersed prematurely by police.

According to the organizers of the "Welcome to Hell" demonstrations, numerous marchers were injured by police truncheons in clashes earlier this evening. Meanwhile, police are reporting ongoing pockets of violence in the city, but several smaller demonstrations have now united into a (thus far) peaceful march in Hamburg's St. Pauli district.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (and Ivanka Trump) at the G-20.

"That was certainly not consistent with the law," Matthias Wisbar, from emergency legal services told SPIEGEL ONLINE reporter Heike Klovert in reference to the police operation against the "Welcome to Hell" demonstration in Hamburg. "According to numerous witness reports, the violence was not started by the demonstrators," he says. Wisbar says his service is receiving a huge number of calls from people who were injured or arrested. Emergency legal services has 100 lawyers on standby to assist demonstrators during the G-20 summit.

The situation is rather chaotic at the moment. There have been several reports of property damage and the Hamburg police posted a photo on Twitter that appears to be a burning trash dumpster. Police have dispersed the "Welcome to Hell" demonstration, but several spontaneous demonstrations have sprung up in its stead.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Hamburg with his wife. Talks with Merkel are scheduled for later this evening. a lot to talk about. On the eve of the G-20 summit, he held an accusing Merkel and Germany of using "Nazi methods" when many German cities refused to allow members of the Turkish government to make public appearances ahead of the April constitutional referendum. They have. On the eve of the G-20 summit, he held an interview with France 24 in which he said he didn't regretwhen many German cities refused to allow members of the Turkish government to make public appearances ahead of the April constitutional referendum. Germany was "committing political suicide" by not letting him address his compatriots while in Germany. That televised interview followed closely on the heels of an interview with the German weekly newspaper Die Zeit , in which Erdogan saidby not letting him address his compatriots while in Germany. Merkel, meanwhile, has said she will definitely bring up the ongoing imprisonment in Turkey of Turkish-German journalist Deniz Yücel. It should, in other words, be a tense discussion.

Hamburg police have begun using water cannon after paving stones were thrown at police and police vehicles.

Hamburg police reporting that officers are being pelted with bottles and other objects. They have deployed water cannon and pepper spray as the situation becomes more tense.

The demonstration in Hamburg isn't making much progress. Scheduled to wind through the city center, police stopped it almost as soon as it began to get masked demonstrators to remove their face coverings. Most of them have, but the march still hasn't begun moving again. (Photo: Getty Images)

Is Trump going to skip the G-20 climate meeting? Russian news agency Interfax is reporting that the long-awaited meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is set for 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon. That, though, would mean that the two leaders will skip the plenary meeting focusing on sustainable development, climate change and energy issues.

Hamburg police requesting that demonstrators from the Black Block remove their masks before allowing the march to proceed. Also telling others to distance themselves from masked demonstrators. (Photo: Reuters)

Today's demonstration in the center of Hamburg will likely be the last. A Hamburg court has upheld the city's rejection of several additional demonstrations and events that had sought permits to march in the Hamburg city center on Friday. The ruling came after the globalization skeptics from Attac had challenged city officials' decision to not allow the protests.

The "Welcome to Hell" demonstration is just about to start moving on its route through the center of Hamburg.

Merkel receiving Trump at the Hotel Atlantic a few minutes ago -- both with their game faces on. (Photo: AFP)

Many have described U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as Angela Merkel's "problem" visitors at the summit. There's plenty of reasons to believe such assessments may ring true. At the same time, the fact that the two leaders will be meeting for the first time face-to-face could be one of the most important developments at the world leader's summit. "History has shown that a respectful relationship between the leaders in Moscow and Washington tends to coincide with greater international stability," longtime DER SPIEGEL journalist Dietmar Pieper writes in an editorial.

At a press conference marking her arrival at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed optimism that a solution could be found on climate protection. The role of a host, she said, is to seek out compromises. She also stated she did not view herself to be a mediator between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Merkel plans to meet with Trump for a pre-summit tete-a-tete this evening at Hamburg's Atlantic Hotel.

It took almost four years of negotiating, but finally on Thursday, the EU and Japan reached agreement on the framework of a far-reaching trade deal – or, as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would have it, "the birth of the world's largest free advanced industrialized economic zone." The deal is indeed vast and there are plenty of details that still need to be worked out. But it could result in EU-Japan trade increasing by more than a third – significantly more than the 86 billion euros worth of goods and service the EU already exports to Japan every year. But beyond the numbers, Abe and EU leaders made it clear that they wanted to seal the deal ahead of the G-20 as a signal to Donald Trump. "Japan and the European Union will hoist the flag of free trade amid protectionist trends," Abe said in a press conference on Thursday. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker echoed the sentiment, saying the deal "shows that closing ourselves off from the world is not good for business, nor for the global economy, nor for workers. As far as we are concerned, there is no protection in protectionism."

"Welcome to Hell," the anti-G-20 protest that Hamburg police have been worrying about the most, has started. Police estimate that 400 demonstrators have already gathered at the starting point at Hamburg's Fischmarkt, a historical fish market, with crowds growing steadily. Protest organizers are complaining about the presence of two water cannons. The actual protest march through the city is expected to begin at 7 p.m., with the presence of as many as 10,000 members of the left-wing autonomous movement. Police believe up to 8,000 have the potential to get violent. For now, though, they are only expressing nausea. "G20 makes me want to puke," reads this sign.

A family affair: In addition to his wife, Donald Trump also has his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner in tow. Both are aides to the U.S. president. At times, this has made German government officials uncomfortable. After her visit to Germany earlier this year at Angela Merkel's invitation to a conference on women's issues, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told a newspaper, "It always bothers me when members of a family, who have never been elected, show up suddenly as official state representatives and are treated almost as if they were members of a royal family."

For Angela Merkel, dealing with President Trump will be a balancing act. In recent days, she has expressed sharp criticism of America's isolationist polices and its planned withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. Together with other European leaders, she wants to stand up to the president, and that's also what voters expect of her. At the same time, she also wants, if at all possible, to give Trump a chance so that he isn't isolated from the very beginning -- also because many G-20 members aren't interested in alienating the U.S. president. An analysis by SPIEGEL ONLINE Deputy Berlin Bureau Chief Philipp Wittrock is available online now.

He's here: Air Force One has arrived in Hamburg carrying Donald Trump. The U.S. president, who is traveling with his wife Melania, is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel this evening in advance of tomorrow's G-20 summit.

The organizers of Thursday's "Welcome to Hell" G-20 protest are accusing Hamburg police of attempting to criminalize the demonstration even before it had begun by claiming that weapons and weapon-like objects have been seized, SPIEGEL ONLINE reporter Nicolai Kwasniewski is reporting. Organizers say they want to make clear that anyone who plans to bring a G-20 summit to this city must assume there will be serious resistance. But organizers are also saying they "will not start street battles." "And if the police don't exploit advantage of every masked (protester) and a firecracker here and there to escalate the situation, then the protest will end peacefully." Then, organizers, say, the police will be able to say there were no serious disruptions. "Welcome to Hell" is slated to begin in 30 minutes.

China has said it is uninterested in signing a separate G-20 summit statement on the climate without U.S. participation. "Nobody should be excluded," said China's Deputy Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao. Following Donald Trump's announced withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, Merkel had originally been hoping to isolate the U.S. by initiating a second G-20 communiqué on the climate. Support for that plan had seemed to be eroding in recent weeks and China's unwillingness to go along is a tough blow. Zhu Guangyao emphasized, however, that his country remains committed to the pledges it made as part of the Paris deal.

U.S. President Donald Trump may be getting a bit of popular support during his visit in Poland today. But this graphic from a recent Pew Research Center study shows that, as he heads to the G-20 summit in Hamburg, much of the rest of Europe is more skeptical.

(Photo: AFP) Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Hamburg for the G-20 summit. German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with the Chinese head of state on Wednesday in Berlin and is counting on his country's support in Hamburg. But they didn't just talk about world affairs. They also visited the Berlin zoo where two pandas from China made their debut.

Andreas Blechschmidt of the leftist cultural center Rote Flora is accusing Hamburg authorities of conducting a "massive campaign" against protesters in the city. Blechschmidt was responsible for registering today's

Andreas Blechschmidt of the leftist cultural center Rote Flora is accusing Hamburg authorities of conducting a "massive campaign" against protesters in the city. Blechschmidt was responsible for registering today's "Welcome to Hell" anti-G-20 protest, which is set to begin at Hamburg's Fischmarket at 4 p.m. "The alliance I represent has been the subject of a massive and denunciatory stigmatization, with baseless and entirely fabricated scenarios of violence," Blechschmidt says. He says the administrative authority responsible issued permits for the protests without any conditions pertaining to public security and that no other protest group has been allowed in its permit to get closer to the congress center where the G-20 summit will be held than his.

Hamburg police are estimating that as many as 8,000 protesters -- from Germany and abroad -- may be prepared to resort to violence at today's demonstration. Organizers expect as many as 10,000 participants.

Globalizaton critics are arriving in Hamburg en masse for peaceful protests planned during the G-20 summit.

But this week's protests will in no way be the exclusive realm of the Black Bloc. Critics of globalization have experienced a renaissance in Germany of late. "The global system is in trouble everywhere," Werner Rätz, the co-founder of the German chapter of the network Attac, told DER SPIEGEL in its current cover story. "It's an opportunity for the alternative movement." Rätz is helping to coordinate peaceful protests in Hamburg this week. Last September, 170,000 people demonstrated across Germany against the free trade agreements TTIP and CETA. Now the masses of critics are arriving in Hamburg to stand in the way of world leaders. A broad alliance is behind the protest movement: church groups, environmental organizations, trade unions, refugee councils and peace movements. They are united in their belief in the good of humanity and in the malignance of the system. They all believe that free trade and the market economy do not produce prosperity for all and merely make the rich richer. They are convinced that the intertwined global economy, digital advance and untamed financial markets only serve a small elite and that the masses become the losers. The majority, they believe, are excluded from prosperity.

The name pretty much says it all: "Welcome to Hell!" One of the largest anti-G-20 protests is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. local time in Hamburg today. Police say they plan to take decisive action against far-left activists with the "Black Bloc" autonomist movement if the protests turn violent. Following a peaceful protest attended by 11,000 people on Wednesday night, police are bracing for Thursday's "Welcome to Hell" demo, Hamburg Police Chief Ralf Martin Meyer told public broadcaster ZDF on Thursday morning.

"The largest Black Bloc of all time has been announced by the Rote Flora (a left-wing political center in Hamburg that has been the center of protests in the past), by the autonomists. And afterwards, things could get dicey afterwards. 'Welcome to Hell" doesn't sound like sit-ins or verbal protests, but like something more -- that's why we're skeptical whether tonight will remain peaceful," Meyer said. "The numbers are such that we are positioning ourselves well with strong forces -- and that will certainly become necessary in order to take decisive action if crimes are committed." Police say their primary concern is the security of summit participants, the people and peaceful protesters.

The protests taking place at the periphery of the G-20 summit in Hamburg this week will focus on global injustice and the exploitation of both workers and the environment. But how do we solve these global problems? A radical rethink is needed by politicians, companies and consumers alike. It's time to act, DER SPIEGEL argues in this week's cover story, which is also available in English. The G-20 in an Unjust World: Only Radical Thinking and Action Can Tame Globalization - SPIEGEL ONLINE - International

Germany's Federal Office of Criminal Investigation (BKA) posted on its Facebook page on Thursday that it has issued accreditations for 30,000 people who will have access to secured areas in Hamburg during the G-20 summit. The summit of the world's largest economies and the European Union officially begins on Friday.

Car arson in Germany is a crime often associated with far-left activists and has been a regular phenomenon in the country in recent years as radical voices manifest their discontent over globalization. In the early morning hours on Thursday, just hours before the G-20 summit, passersby detected a fire at a Porsche dealership in Hamburg's northern Eidelstedt district. Police later found eight largely burned-out Porsche vehicles as well as a fire accelerant and they believe the incident to have been arson. Officials at the scene suspect a link between the fires and this week's G-20 summit. So far, though, no clues have been found about the possible perpetrator, but investigators are reviewing possible connections to the summit.

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Warsaw on Air Force One U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Europe on Wednesday. He landed during the evening in Warsaw, where he is to meet today with Polish President Andrzej Duda. After that, he is to continue on to Germany, where he plans to meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel this evening at Hamburg's opulent Hotel Atlantic.