An Island Disappears

Home of the Persecuted

The Native Americans did not come of their own accord. They came to escape persecution elsewhere in the country. By way of the Indian Removal Act, the U.S. government justified the brutal, forced resettlement of Native Americans, many of whom were driven from their homelands along the Trail of Tears to barren Oklahoma. At least one quarter died on the way.

It is a background that must be kept in mind when discussing the present-day resettlement of the people of Jean Charles and whether they should leave. It should also be kept in mind that as recently as half a century ago, Native Americans on the island and in the rest of the state weren't allowed to go to public schools. Many island residents haven't forgotten that era - and now they find themselves facing a situation in which traces of their community, such as the old cemetery, are threatened with eradication.

It isn't clear yet whether the cemetery, which can only be reached via a rickety wooden bridge, will be moved along with the residents. "I have a sister and a brother there," says Rita Falgout. "They died before I was born. I don't want them to be disturbed now."

The federal government has made $48.1 million available to the state of Louisiana for the relocation, part of a January 2016 effort to fund projects aimed at combatting the effects of global warming. In other parts of the country, municipalities proposed projects to build flood-proof roads and levees. Isle de Jean Charles, by contrast is using the money to evacuate. The relocation is to be completed by 2022, which is when the aid will cease flowing.

The plan is to be implemented by a consulting firm from Baton Rouge called CSRS. James Andermann, a short-haired landscape architect who previously worked with those affected by Hurricane Sandy in New York, is the project manager responsible. When he is working on the island he often teams up with Jessica Simms, a representative from the Louisiana agency responsible.

The new location of the community, says Andermann, will be "in a safer area, away from the coast that will not receive nearly the amount of flooding Isle de Jean Charles has received." He says they want to "be "very considerate of the cultural aspect" that has been connected to this island for generations.

'This Is My Home. This Is Where I Belong.'

For generations. It's easy to say. But when you speak with Chris Brunet, you quickly get an idea of what that actually means. Due to illness, the 52-year-old is wheelchair-bound. He lives a few houses down from the Falgouts on the island's only road, and has invited his guest onto his deck, which is unfortunately popular with swarms of small flies whose bites itch for days.

Brunet's home is also built on stilts and he has installed an open elevator to get to the second floor. He says his ancestors have lived on the island for eight generations and that he has lived his entire life here.

"It's my home. It's where we belong," he says. And yet he can imagine leaving. "Coastal erosion," he says, "has done so much to change the landscape that's around me," making it radically different than the place his ancestors moved to. "It is not something we asked for. It is something that has happened during the time we're over here."

This isn't the first time the island's inhabitants have had to think about relocating. In 2002, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers addressed the issue and had architects come up with a relocation plan. But the islanders ultimately decided against the proposal because of their close ties with the land.

When relocation came up again in 2008, there was a dispute with the potential new neighbors. They were concerned their houses would lose value because of the arrival of the more socially disadvantaged islanders - and once again the people of Jean Charles stayed put.

Edison Doesn't Want to Go

One of those who doesn't want to leave even now is Edison Dardar. A stocky man with a head of mussed white hair, Dardar is standing in the ground floor of his stilt house. This is where he fixes things and where he cleans fish. A knife with a blade the length of a forearm is lying on a blue cutting board. Edison has no desire to move anywhere else. "There's only one place like the island. I don't see why people want to go," he responds, when Simms asks him.

Dardar and his son have put up a sign across the street from their home. The writing has already weathered, but it remains clear that it is an indictment of all those who want to force the inhabitants to move. And against all those who would accept such offers. Still, Edison decides to attend the public meeting with the relocation manager.

Simms asks what would be necessary to convince him to move. Dardar says, "a million dollars." Seriously? The islander merely smiles silently.

It raises the question: If it is this difficult to move a few dozen people out of danger from rising sea levels and the other problems, then how will it be possible to do the same for much larger populations, like those living in areas of Florida at risk of flooding?

But perhaps that question is too broad. Perhaps this is really only about the future of a single island. And that might be complicated enough.