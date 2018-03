Türkei Vertrauter Erdogans dominiert nun die Medien der Türkei

#Turkey: entire Doğan #media holding (Hürriyet, Kanal D, CNNTürk...) reportedly sold to govt-aligned Demirören group!!



Doğan media under huge pressure & weakened recently, but still preserved some autonomy. Now Erdoğan media takeover complete.



Re-upping: https://t.co/AJo0EOv8bH pic.twitter.com/y4mbhzftM6