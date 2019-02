Vermeintliche Chat-Kundendienste So funktioniert der Bitcoin-Betrug

"Wie können wir helfen?": Krypto-Chats mit Betrügern

Einleitung

Erster Chat mit "Official Helpline"

[15:27:53]Hello. Welcome to Binance Helpline. How may we help you?[15:32:37]I have a problem with binance Jersey. Can u help me with that?[15:36:43]Which problem do you have exactly? Kindle elaborate[15:39:05]I started an EUR withdrawal but nothing happened for some days now. I send you a support request but did not get an answer.[15:42:30]Kindly provide your email address and a screenshot of your withdrawal page[15:49:29][...]@gmx.de, but I don't have a screenshot available right now.[15:49:57]Okay. How much is the withdrawal you are processing? Do you have the order number?Verpasster AnrufVerpasster Anruf[16:01:30]It's around 4000 EUR. The order number is [...][16:01:38]Okay We will open a thread on our database. Do not talk to any other support because multiple thread can cause jam on our database. We will open a thread on our database right away based on your issue[16:04:55]ok, thank you[16:06:18]Your thread number is #1256188.It has been forwarded to the technical team. Kindly contact the technical team @binancetech1.Make sure you ask the technical support your thread number before you proceed with him.In order to avoid scam, make sure you ask your thread number before you proceed.Thank You

Erster Chat mit "Binance Technical Team"

[16:17:35]Hello technical team, my thread number is #1256188[16:18:42]Hello. Your thread has been successfully opened on our database based on your withdrawal issue. We are currently working on it. We will get back to you shortly[16:21:27]thanks[16:25:05]Hello[16:33:03][16:35:57]We have successfully traced your withdrawal. We found a jam on the memopool of your account which led to clogging and jamming of the Transaction. We have successfully traced the withdrawal[16:38:35]What does that mean?[16:38:54]You need not to worry. We will get the issue resolved. All you need to do is it follow all instructions[16:41:28]cool. thanks[16:42:44]Before the issue can be resolved. We have to get the Transaction unclogged on our database[16:43:47 ][16:44:45]You have to make a refundable unclogging deposit into the linked generated unclogging address. The deposit will be used in linking and validating the unclogging process on our database. The deposit will be automatically sent into your account after the issue is resolved. In which cryptocurrency coin would you like to make the deposit so we can proceed?[16:45:46]bitcoin[16:45:52]Okay. We will generate the unclogging address right away so you can make the deposit 3DfxC6vWGkkvkG7Q2LR4wcM6UP7tjiNCe4> Binance Technical Team> 3DfxC6vWGkkvkG7Q2LR4wcM6UP7tjiNCe4That is the generated unclogging address where the deposit will be made[16:47:55]is this a binance address?[16:48:15]> Miroslav W > is this a binance address?Yes, it is the official unclogging address. It is a linked unclogging address generated on our database. Once you make the deposit, we will proceed with the unclogging and it will be automatically sent back into your account after the unclogging is completed[16:49:59]ok[16:50:14]Kindly proceed to make the deposit so we can proceed[16:50:43]what is the deposit?[16:51:27]The deposit is 15% of the amount with issue I.e 15% of the 4000 EUR you are processing[16:55:12]hm, it's not my fault that unclogging happened, why do I have to pay now?[16:55:48]The deposit will be refunded into your account, it is only needed to validate and link the unclogging on our database> Miroslav W> hm, it's not my fault that unclogging happened, why do I have to pay now?It isn't a form of charge, it is only needed to validate the unclogging process, it will be refunded into your account. The withdrawal you processed hit the hash script on our database and this led to jam and clogging of the transaction[16:59:44]Is it possible to make a test transcation with 0,00003 Bitcoin? (one euro)[17:00:40]The official deposit is always 15% of the deposit with issue. How much deposit can you make right now so we can it done as soon as possible> Miroslav W> Is it possible to make a test transcation with 0,00003 Bitcoin? (one euro)That's way too low, it won't be able to activate the unclogging escrow address