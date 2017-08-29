Sturm "Harvey" US-Stars unterstützen Flutopfer
Wegen der Überschwemmungen in Texas gab es in den sozialen Netzen auch von prominenter Seite viel Anteilnahme. Stars wie Beyoncé, Drake und Kevin Hart helfen den Betroffenen nun.
Beyoncé, die wohl bekannteste Tochter der Stadt Houston, hat Hilfe für die von dem Sturm "Harvey" überflutete Millionenmetropole angekündigt. Die US-Pop-Diva sagte der Zeitung "Houston Chronicle", sie arbeite gemeinsam mit ihrem Team und ihrem Houstoner Pfarrer an einem Plan, "um so vielen Menschen wie möglich zu helfen". Eine Spendensumme nannte sie nicht.
Der Sturm sorgt in Houston und anderen Orten im Bundesstaat Texas seit Freitag für Chaos. Mittlerweile hat US-Präsident Donald Trump das Katastrophengebiet besucht.
Beyoncé, deren gemeinsames Vermögen mit ihrem Ehemann, dem Rapper Jay-Z, auf eine Milliarde US-Dollar (etwa 830 Millionen Euro), geschätzt wird, teilte im Onlinedienst Instagram mit, sie schließe Texas in ihre Gebete ein.
Der kanadische Hip-Hop-Star Drake, der ein Anwesen in Houston besitzt, kündigte ebenfalls Hilfe an: Er arbeite "mit lokalen Rettungskräften zusammen, um den Menschen in Texas so schnell wie möglich zu helfen", erklärte er auf Instagram.
We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need. I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way.
Der US-Komiker Kevin Hart war einer der Prominenten, die ihre Spendensumme offenlegten: Hart erklärte, er habe 25.000 Dollar an das Rote Kreuz gespendet. Er forderte andere US-Stars auf, es ihm gleich zu tun.
Justin James Watt, American-Football-Profi bei den Houston Texans, startete einen Spendenaufruf über Instagram. In seinem neuesten Update spricht Watt davon, dass bereits zwei Millionen Dollar (etwa 1,7 Millionen Euro) zusammengekommen seien.
Viele weitere Prominente haben über soziale Netzwerke ihre Gedanken zu Houston geteilt, wünschten den Betroffenen Kraft, spendeten Geld oder riefen dazu auf:
Just got home from Texas. I was in San Antonio, so it wasn't as bad as other areas of Texas. I'm praying for my home state and all those who are suffering through the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. Stay strong Texas and a big Texas size thank you to all the first responders, National Guard, Red Cross, volunteers, etc. Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes our hearts and capacity to help. #GodBlessTexas ����
Die britische Band Coldplay widmete der Stadt Houston während einer Show in Miami einen Song:
aev/AFP