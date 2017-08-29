Sturm "Harvey" US-Stars unterstützen Flutopfer

Wegen der Überschwemmungen in Texas gab es in den sozialen Netzen auch von prominenter Seite viel Anteilnahme. Stars wie Beyoncé, Drake und Kevin Hart helfen den Betroffenen nun.

Houston, Texas



Beyoncé, die wohl bekannteste Tochter der Stadt Houston, hat Hilfe für die von dem Sturm "Harvey" überflutete Millionenmetropole angekündigt. Die US-Pop-Diva sagte der Zeitung "Houston Chronicle", sie arbeite gemeinsam mit ihrem Team und ihrem Houstoner Pfarrer an einem Plan, "um so vielen Menschen wie möglich zu helfen". Eine Spendensumme nannte sie nicht.

Der Sturm sorgt in Houston und anderen Orten im Bundesstaat Texas seit Freitag für Chaos. Mittlerweile hat US-Präsident Donald Trump das Katastrophengebiet besucht.

Beyoncé, deren gemeinsames Vermögen mit ihrem Ehemann, dem Rapper Jay-Z, auf eine Milliarde US-Dollar (etwa 830 Millionen Euro), geschätzt wird, teilte im Onlinedienst Instagram mit, sie schließe Texas in ihre Gebete ein.

Der kanadische Hip-Hop-Star Drake, der ein Anwesen in Houston besitzt, kündigte ebenfalls Hilfe an: Er arbeite "mit lokalen Rettungskräften zusammen, um den Menschen in Texas so schnell wie möglich zu helfen", erklärte er auf Instagram.

Der US-Komiker Kevin Hart war einer der Prominenten, die ihre Spendensumme offenlegten: Hart erklärte, er habe 25.000 Dollar an das Rote Kreuz gespendet. Er forderte andere US-Stars auf, es ihm gleich zu tun.

Justin James Watt, American-Football-Profi bei den Houston Texans, startete einen Spendenaufruf über Instagram. In seinem neuesten Update spricht Watt davon, dass bereits zwei Millionen Dollar (etwa 1,7 Millionen Euro) zusammengekommen seien.

$2 MILLION! New Goal: $3 Million. YouCaring.com/JJWatt

Viele weitere Prominente haben über soziale Netzwerke ihre Gedanken zu Houston geteilt, wünschten den Betroffenen Kraft, spendeten Geld oder riefen dazu auf:

Die britische Band Coldplay widmete der Stadt Houston während einer Show in Miami einen Song:

