Amy Schumer Dankeschön an rechte Trolle
Komikerin Amy Schumer kann sich über einen Mangel an Feinden nicht beschweren. Ihre neue Netflix-Sendung wird von Trollen im Netz verrissen. Schumer freut das - aus einem besonderen Grund.
Viel Feind, viel Ehr - dieses Motto könnte für Amy Schumers Verhältnis zum Bodensatz des Internets gelten. Egal ob es Angriffe auf ihre Figur sind oder wie jetzt auf ihre neue Show. Seit die feministische Komikerin ihre Sendung "The Leather Special" auf Netflix gestartet hat, hagelt es boshafte Kommentare und schlechte Bewertungen - mal wieder.
Die Seite Splitsider thematisierte die offenbar konzertierte Aktion gegen Schumer in einem Artikel - und prompt folgte die Reaktion der 35-Jährigen. Auf Instagram veröffentlichte die Komikerin einen Screenshot, den sie mit einem längeren Text versah.
I am so proud of my special and grateful to all the people spreading love on line about it. I am the first female comic who is selling out arenas all over the world and so grateful for that. I am embarrassed for the "journalists" who report on trolls activities as if it's news. It's indicative of administration right now. Anyone who reported that "viewers aren't happy" with my special, it would have been cool if you did a moment of research before posting. The alt right organized trolls attack everything I do. Read the @splitsider article. They organize to get my ratings down. Meeting in sub Reddit rooms. They tried on my book and movies and tv show And I want to thank them. It makes me feel so powerful and dangerous and brave. It reminds me what I'm saying is effective and bring more interest to my work and their obsession with me keeps me going. I am only alarmed by the people printing their organized trolling as "news" this is what the current administration wants. So this post has nothing against the trolls. I thank you trolls so much. It fills me with hope and power to see you all furiously posting so as always accuse me of whatever lies you want. Call me a whale. Call me a thief and I will continue to rise and fight and lead. I know who I am. I am strong and beautiful and will use my voice my whole time on this earth. Journalists do better it's embarrassing. Trolls see you on the next one! ������
"Die Alt-Right organisiert Troll-Attacken auf alles, was ich tue", heißt es darin. "Sie organisieren sich, um meine Bewertungen runterzuziehen. Sie treffen sich bei Reddit. Sie haben es mit meinem Buch versucht, mit meinen Filmen und TV-Shows."
Statt sich über den Hass zu entrüsten, reagierte die Schauspielerin jedoch unerwartet. "Ich möchte ihnen danken", schreibt Schumer. "Ich fühle mich dadurch so mächtig und gefährlich und mutig. Es erinnert mich daran, dass meine Worte effektiv sind."
Sie wehre sich nur gegen die Anerkennung der Trolle durch Medien als normale Nutzer. Die Hass streuenden Trolle hingegen ermunterte Schumer nur noch: "Nennt mich einen Wal. Nennt mich einen Dieb. Ich werde mich weiter erheben und kämpfen und führen. Ich weiß, wer ich bin. Ich bin stark und schön und werde meine Stimme erheben, so lange ich auf dieser Erde bin."
cnn