Hilaria Baldwin über ihre Schwangerschaft "So viel Unsicherheit"
Hilaria Baldwin ist wieder schwanger. Die Ehefrau von Schauspieler Alec Baldwin befürchtet jedoch eine Fehlgeburt.
Hilaria Baldwin hat ihre Angst vor einer Fehlgeburt öffentlich gemacht. Die Ehefrau von US-Schauspieler Alec Baldwin berichtet bei Instagram von ihrer fünften Schwangerschaft, die offenbar problematisch verläuft. "Der Embryo hat einen Herzschlag, aber er ist nicht sehr stark, und das Baby wächst nicht sehr viel", schrieb die 35-Jährige bei Instagram.
Es sei sehr hart abzuwarten: "So viel Unsicherheit. Aber die Chancen sind sehr, sehr gering, dass das eine lebensfähige Schwangerschaft ist", schrieb sie. Die Yogalehrerin Baldwin ist eigenen Angaben zufolge im ersten Schwangerschaftsdrittel.
I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I dont want to keep this from you, just because it isnt as positive and shiny as the rest. I think its important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. Im nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fineand it truly isnt. I dont want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isnt strong, and the baby isnt growing very much. So we waitand this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family...My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting. In your comments, please be kind. Im feeling a bit fragile and I need support. Im hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.
Zur Begründung für ihre Offenheit schreibt sie: "Ich möchte daran mitwirken, dass sich die Einsicht durchsetzt, dass Fehlgeburten etwas Normales sind und nicht stigmatisiert werden sollten." Sie vertraue komplett darauf, dass sie die Situation gemeinsam mit ihrer Familie durchstehen werde, "auch wenn die Reise schwierig ist".
Das Ehepaar Baldwin ist seit 2012 verheiratet. Sie haben vier gemeinsame Kinder: Ihre Tochter Carmen Gabriela ist fünf Jahre alt. 2015 kam Rafael Thomas zur Welt, im September 2016 folgte Leonardo Ángel Charles und im Mai 2018 Romeo Alejandro David. Alec Baldwins älteste Tochter, das Model Ireland Baldwin, stammt aus seiner Ehe mit der Schauspielerin Kim Basinger.
bbr/dpa