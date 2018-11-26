Katherine Heigl "Ich bin verdammt begeistert davon, 40 zu sein"
Schauspielerin Katherine Heigl hat offenbar kein Problem mit dem Älterwerden. Das zumindest legt ein Instagram-Post zu ihrem 40. Geburtstag nahe.
Katherine Heigl feierte am Wochenende ihren 40. Geburtstag - für die Schauspielerin offenbar ein Anlass, um zu erklären, wie sie zum Älterwerden steht: "Die Wahrheit ist, ich bin verdammt begeistert davon, 40 zu sein", schrieb die "Suits"-Darstellerin bei Instagram.
Zum einen gebe sie mittlerweile ihrer Mutter recht, die immer sage "Älter werden ist besser als die Alternative." Zum anderen fühle sie "eine bestimmte Art von Freiheit" von den Unsicherheiten und Ängsten, mit denen sie in ihren Zwanzigern und Dreißigern gekämpft hätte.
"Ich will nicht sagen, dass ich nicht immer noch diese Momente habe, aber ich fühle mich einfach als ob die 40 mich älter und weiser macht", schrieb Heigl - und führte aus, was sie damit meint: Sie sei sich mittlerweile ihrer Stärken bewusst und könne sich eher ihre Fehler vergeben.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Well...I am officially 40 years old. I know youre going think Im full of it but the truth is...Im pretty damn thrilled to be 40. For one thing, as my mother always says Getting older is better then the alternative. Too true mother, too true! For another thing 40 feels to me like a certain kind of freedom. Freedom from all the self doubt, insecurities, self loathing, uncertainties and anxieties of my 20s and 30s. Not to say I dont still have those moments but I just feel like 40 makes me older and wiser. Steadier in my convictions. More certain of my strengths. More forgiving of my faults. Ive spent the last five years of my 30s doing the work to evolve my mind and spirit. To move my heart towards a more profound and loving expression of my best self. Ive read, studied, explored and practiced ways to expand my understanding of myself and the world around me. Ive clarified my deepest desires and found that all I really crave is well being. For myself and those I love. I know theres a certain stigma attached to 40. Ive had plenty of well meaning acquaintances and even strangers tell me not to worry I still look great. Or soon youll be 50 and then youll really feel old. Or youth is so fleeting isnt it. I guess I kind of feel like its all about your frame of mind. And Ive made up my mind not to let a number determine how I feel about the way I look. Or what my value as a woman in society is. Ive decided I will let the number and every one after it determine the strides I make, the enlightenment I seek, the compassion I show, the beauty I radiate from within that grows and expands with life experience. Im a stronger, better, more grounded and courageous woman today and I will do my best to continue to grow so I can say the same thing at 50, 60, 70 and beyond. It doesnt hurt that I am surrounded by so many inspiring people who love me and support me through this life. Without them...well Id still be floundering around in uncertainty. Ok, Im done pontificating now. ��❤️ #thoseheavenlydays are making every year of your life matter as best you can.
Heigl war 2005 durch ihre Rolle der Izzie Stevens in der Krankenhausserie "Grey's Anatomy" einem breiten Publikum bekannt geworden.
bbr