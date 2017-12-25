Katherine Heigl über Ehemann Josh Kelley "Er ist meine Zuflucht"
Liebeserklärung zum zehnten Hochzeitstag: Auf Instagram verrät Katherine Heigl, welche Gefühle sie für ihren Ehemann Josh Kelley hat - schreibt aber auch über Tiefpunkte.
Katherine Heigl hat noch immer große Gefühle für Josh Kelley. Zu ihrem zehnten Hochzeitstag machte die Schauspielerin ihrem Mann eine Liebeserklärung bei Instagram und veröffentlichte dazu zwei außergewöhnliche Fotos - eines vom Beginn ihrer Beziehung und ein aktuelles.
Auf den beiden Fotos inszeniert sich das Paar im Stile des Wes Anderson Films "Die Royal Tenenbaums" - Heigl sitzt in einer Badewanne, ein Glas Wein in der Hand, davor Kelley mit freiem Oberkörper und einem Achtzigerjahre-Stirnband. Auch wenn die beiden Fotos sich nur durch Kleinigkeiten unterscheiden, hat sich zwischen den beiden Bildern laut Heigl doch einiges verändert: "Ich habe Gott sei Dank aufgehört zu rauchen! Ich habe ein paar Kilo zugenommen", schreibt sie. Es sei auch seltener geworden, dass sie spontan seltsame Dinge tue, wie mitten in der Nacht willkürliche Badewannenfotos zu machen.
So when @joshbkelley and I had been dating a few months or so we took the first totally random #royaltenenbaums esq photo. Last night 12 years later we took a second one to commemorate our 10 year wedding anniversary. Yup, 10 years people! A few things have changed since then. I quit smoking, thank God! Ive put on a few pounds. I dont often do spontaneously weird things like take random bathtub photos in the middle of the night anymore. But what hasnt changed, is that burning desire in me to be with this man. I gotta be honest. There have been moments where I didnt think wed make it. Where I wanted to take my pillow and smother him in the middle of the night. But Ill tell you what. The more time I spend with this guy the more deeply I begin to understand that he is the best of me. When the whole world falls into disarray and nothing makes sense to me he is my shelter, my safe harbor. When self doubt and self loathing creep into my soul he is my champion, my number one fan. He has bolstered my spirits more times than I can count and he has led me through the darkness back into the light even more times than that. In quiet moments of reflection I feel an overwhelming gratitude that I married this man. This man with his giant, compassionate heart. His laugh so hard I cry sense of humor. His passion and positivity. His talent and drive. His broad chested, sexy I got this attitude. His joyful, unconditionally loving parenting style. I dont think theres a person whos met him that doesnt love him and I get to call him mine. He makes me better in every way by loving me and believing in me and for never giving up on me. So heres to 10, 20, 40 more years of us! I love you @joshbkelley more than you can probably imagine and then some! #10thweddinganniversary #WereStillTogether!
Gleich geblieben seien hingegen die Gefühle für Kelley: "Was sich nicht geändert hat, ist die brennende Sehnsucht für diesen Mann". Doch so glücklich wie heute war das Paar offenbar nicht immer: "Es gab Momente, in denen ich nicht dachte, dass wir es schaffen", schreibt Heigl zu dem Bild.
Stattdessen berichtet die 39-Jährige, dass er ihr durch viele schwere Zeiten geholfen habe: "Wenn die ganze Welt in Unordnung zerfällt und nichts für mich Sinn ergibt, ist er meine Zuflucht, mein sicherer Hafen".
bbr