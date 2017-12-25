Katherine Heigl hat noch immer große Gefühle für Josh Kelley. Zu ihrem zehnten Hochzeitstag machte die Schauspielerin ihrem Mann eine Liebeserklärung bei Instagram und veröffentlichte dazu zwei außergewöhnliche Fotos - eines vom Beginn ihrer Beziehung und ein aktuelles.

Auf den beiden Fotos inszeniert sich das Paar im Stile des Wes Anderson Films "Die Royal Tenenbaums" - Heigl sitzt in einer Badewanne, ein Glas Wein in der Hand, davor Kelley mit freiem Oberkörper und einem Achtzigerjahre-Stirnband. Auch wenn die beiden Fotos sich nur durch Kleinigkeiten unterscheiden, hat sich zwischen den beiden Bildern laut Heigl doch einiges verändert: "Ich habe Gott sei Dank aufgehört zu rauchen! Ich habe ein paar Kilo zugenommen", schreibt sie. Es sei auch seltener geworden, dass sie spontan seltsame Dinge tue, wie mitten in der Nacht willkürliche Badewannenfotos zu machen.

Gleich geblieben seien hingegen die Gefühle für Kelley: "Was sich nicht geändert hat, ist die brennende Sehnsucht für diesen Mann". Doch so glücklich wie heute war das Paar offenbar nicht immer: "Es gab Momente, in denen ich nicht dachte, dass wir es schaffen", schreibt Heigl zu dem Bild.

Stattdessen berichtet die 39-Jährige, dass er ihr durch viele schwere Zeiten geholfen habe: "Wenn die ganze Welt in Unordnung zerfällt und nichts für mich Sinn ergibt, ist er meine Zuflucht, mein sicherer Hafen".