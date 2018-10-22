Stars unterstützen Selma Blair "Ich liebe dich, ich bin stolz auf dich"

Nachdem Selma Blair in einem emotionalen Beitrag ihre Diagnose Multiple Sklerose öffentlich gemacht hat, erhält die US-Schauspielerin nun viel Zuspruch. "Ich liebe dich, ich bin stolz auf dich, und es gibt nichts, das ich nicht für dich tun würde", schrieb Sarah Michelle Gellar in den Kommentaren unter Blairs Instagram-Post vom Samstag. Gellar und Blair hatten 1999 für den Thriller "Eiskalte Engel" zusammen vor der Kamera gestanden.

"Wie mutig und ehrlich, so etwas zu schreiben", schrieb Neil Patrick Harris, bekannt aus "How I Met Your Mother". Schauspielerin Shannen Doherty, die jahrelang selbst gegen den Krebs kämpfte, schrieb: "Deine Stärke zu teilen ist nicht nur ein Geschenk für andere, sondern auch an dich selbst."

Blair hatte in einer langen Nachricht an ihre Fans geschrieben, sie habe jahrelang Symptome gezeigt, die jedoch nie ernst genommen worden seien. Erst im August sei bei ihr Multiple Sklerose diagnostiziert worden.

"Ich bin behindert. Ich stürze manchmal. Ich lasse Dinge fallen. Meine Erinnerung ist vernebelt. Und meine linke Seite fragt nach Anweisungen eines kaputten Navigationssystems", schrieb Blair. Zugleich gab sie sich zuversichtlich: "Wir kriegen das hin." Zwar wisse sie noch nicht genau, was alles auf sie zukomme, aber sie wolle "ihr Bestes geben".

Sie wolle wieder mit ihrem Sohn spielen und auf ihrem Pferd reiten, erklärte Blair. Die 46-Jährige gewährte auch Einblicke in ihren durch die Krankheit schwieriger gewordenen Alltag. "Ich habe Multiple Sklerose und ich bin OK. Aber wenn ihr mich seht, wie ich Dinge auf die Straße fallen lasse, fühlt euch frei, mir beim Aufheben zu helfen. Ich allein brauche dafür einen ganzen Tag."

Blair wurde durch Filme wie "Eiskalte Engel" (1999) und "Fog - Nebel des Grauens" (2005) bekannt und hatte auch Rollen in diversen Serien. Derzeit steht die 46-Jährige für die Netflix-Serie "Another Life" vor der Kamera.