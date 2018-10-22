Stars unterstützen Selma Blair "Ich liebe dich, ich bin stolz auf dich"
Manchmal falle sie hin, aber sie wolle ihr Bestes geben: Mit einem emotionalen Instagram-Beitrag über ihre MS-Erkrankung hat die US-Schauspielerin Selma Blair viele Kollegen berührt.
Nachdem Selma Blair in einem emotionalen Beitrag ihre Diagnose Multiple Sklerose öffentlich gemacht hat, erhält die US-Schauspielerin nun viel Zuspruch. "Ich liebe dich, ich bin stolz auf dich, und es gibt nichts, das ich nicht für dich tun würde", schrieb Sarah Michelle Gellar in den Kommentaren unter Blairs Instagram-Post vom Samstag. Gellar und Blair hatten 1999 für den Thriller "Eiskalte Engel" zusammen vor der Kamera gestanden.
"Wie mutig und ehrlich, so etwas zu schreiben", schrieb Neil Patrick Harris, bekannt aus "How I Met Your Mother". Schauspielerin Shannen Doherty, die jahrelang selbst gegen den Krebs kämpfte, schrieb: "Deine Stärke zu teilen ist nicht nur ein Geschenk für andere, sondern auch an dich selbst."
Blair hatte in einer langen Nachricht an ihre Fans geschrieben, sie habe jahrelang Symptome gezeigt, die jedoch nie ernst genommen worden seien. Erst im August sei bei ihr Multiple Sklerose diagnostiziert worden.
I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I dont know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You cant get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I dont have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. �� my instagram family... you know who you are.
"Ich bin behindert. Ich stürze manchmal. Ich lasse Dinge fallen. Meine Erinnerung ist vernebelt. Und meine linke Seite fragt nach Anweisungen eines kaputten Navigationssystems", schrieb Blair. Zugleich gab sie sich zuversichtlich: "Wir kriegen das hin." Zwar wisse sie noch nicht genau, was alles auf sie zukomme, aber sie wolle "ihr Bestes geben".
Sie wolle wieder mit ihrem Sohn spielen und auf ihrem Pferd reiten, erklärte Blair. Die 46-Jährige gewährte auch Einblicke in ihren durch die Krankheit schwieriger gewordenen Alltag. "Ich habe Multiple Sklerose und ich bin OK. Aber wenn ihr mich seht, wie ich Dinge auf die Straße fallen lasse, fühlt euch frei, mir beim Aufheben zu helfen. Ich allein brauche dafür einen ganzen Tag."
Blair wurde durch Filme wie "Eiskalte Engel" (1999) und "Fog - Nebel des Grauens" (2005) bekannt und hatte auch Rollen in diversen Serien. Derzeit steht die 46-Jährige für die Netflix-Serie "Another Life" vor der Kamera.
sen/dpa