US-Sängerin Rachel Platten ist schwanger "Von Liebe überwältigt"

Die amerikanische Sängerin Rachel Platten hat ihre Schwangerschaft bekanntgegeben. "Ich bin völlig von Liebe, Freude und Glück über unser Baby überwältigt", schrieb die 37-Jährige auf Instagram zu einem Foto mit Babybauch.

Es sei ein "totales Wunder", dass ein Mensch in ihrem Bauch heranwachse. Ihr Mann und sie seien außer sich.

Doch Platten berichtete auch von einer "unglaublich schwierigen" Zeit. Sie habe unter starker Übelkeit und Erschöpfung gelitten - "und an all den schrecklichen Symptomen, über die niemand sprechen will".

Sie fürchtete demnach, die Probleme zu thematisieren, weil sie dann undankbar erscheinen würde. Doch sie nur ein Mensch, und menschliche Gefühle seien eben komplex. Sie sei voller Dankbarkeit, die kleine Seele in ihrem Bauch werde sicher der wichtigste Lehrer in ihrem Leben.

Nach "Wildfire" im Jahr 2016 hatte Platten im vorigen Oktober das Album "Waves" veröffentlicht. Mit dem Hit "Fight Song" war sie 2014 bekannt geworden. Sie ist mit dem Unternehmer Kevin Lazan verheiratet.