US-Sängerin Rachel Platten ist schwanger "Von Liebe überwältigt"
Rachel Platten bekommt ein Kind. Die frohe Botschaft verkündete sie bei Instagram - und berichtete auch von Schwierigkeiten.
Die amerikanische Sängerin Rachel Platten hat ihre Schwangerschaft bekanntgegeben. "Ich bin völlig von Liebe, Freude und Glück über unser Baby überwältigt", schrieb die 37-Jährige auf Instagram zu einem Foto mit Babybauch.
Es sei ein "totales Wunder", dass ein Mensch in ihrem Bauch heranwachse. Ihr Mann und sie seien außer sich.
Doch Platten berichtete auch von einer "unglaublich schwierigen" Zeit. Sie habe unter starker Übelkeit und Erschöpfung gelitten - "und an all den schrecklichen Symptomen, über die niemand sprechen will".
This is one of my most exciting announcements, but also one of my most vulnerable. So here goes.... I am pregnant!! I cant believe Im finally typing these words I have wanted to share this news for months. As I thought about how to share what I have been experiencing, I became paralyzed about doing it the exact, perfect way - how to express all of my total bliss and yet all this fear too? I finally realized that I cant worry about making being ME comfortable for everybody else, I have to share this journey MY WAY: with honesty, vulnerability, love and an open heart. The truth is, I am overwhelmed with love, joy and happiness about our baby. Its a total miracle that Im growing a human and my husband and I couldnt be more thrilled. But, I have also had an incredibly difficult spring and summer with serious nausea, exhaustion, constant sickness and all the awful symptoms no one wants to really talk about when sharing the perfect blessed journey of pregnancy. I was so afraid that if I shared that part (the difficulty of flying and performing while puking in green rooms and airplanes) that Id seem ungrateful somehow when Im actually crazy full of gratitude - Im just HUMAN. Human emotions are complex. We can feel more than one thing at once you know? We can hold both love and wonder and aw and joy, but also frustration and sickness and fear and darker stuff too and its normal! So anyway, thats where Im at my loves. With all the mystery and wonder around this, one thing that has been abundantly clear to me: this little unbelievable soul that I havent even met yet is going to be my biggest teacher in the world and I cannot wait to learn. I love you all so much, and I promise to continue to share as much of this process with you as I can. Xoxoxox, a totally happy, exhausted, not so nauseous today Rach.
Sie fürchtete demnach, die Probleme zu thematisieren, weil sie dann undankbar erscheinen würde. Doch sie nur ein Mensch, und menschliche Gefühle seien eben komplex. Sie sei voller Dankbarkeit, die kleine Seele in ihrem Bauch werde sicher der wichtigste Lehrer in ihrem Leben.
Nach "Wildfire" im Jahr 2016 hatte Platten im vorigen Oktober das Album "Waves" veröffentlicht. Mit dem Hit "Fight Song" war sie 2014 bekannt geworden. Sie ist mit dem Unternehmer Kevin Lazan verheiratet.
jpz/dpa