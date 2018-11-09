Victoria's Secret-Show in New York Limas Abschied
Der letzte Auftritt: Topmodel Adriana Lima gab ihren Abschiedslauf bei Victoria's Secret. Zuvor gab es Kritik an dem Körperbild, das die Veranstaltung vermittelt.
"Der größte Engel aller Zeiten" - so wurde Adriana Lima bei ihrem letzten Auftritt für Victoria's Secret bezeichnet. Die 37-Jährige wurde mit einem Video geehrt. 18-mal war Lima bei der berühmten Dessous-Show aufgetreten.
Die diesjährige Schau wurde in Manhattan aufgezeichnet, sie soll am 2. Dezember ausgestrahlt werden. Mit dabei: Bella Hadid, die laut der Zeitschrift "People" zum dritten Mal für den Unterwäschehersteller lief.
Die 22-Jährige hatte zuvor auf Instagram ein Bild der Anprobe veröffentlicht. Zu sehen ist Hadid in Unterwäsche. Etliche Nutzer kommentierten das Bild abfällig.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
@victoriassecret fittings today��i cant wait for you to see all of the beautiful outfits ...im so grateful to be a part of the show again, feeling happier and healthier than ever�� (all body types are different and react differently to a great workout routine and a healthy diet❤️������)
Im Interview mit "People" sagte Hadid: "Mein Gewicht schwankt sehr stark." Sie habe gar nicht abnehmen wollen. "Ich will doch Brüste. Ich will meinen Po zurück." Das schlimmste sei, für den eigenen Körper verurteilt zu werden.
Ganz so zufällig war ihr Gewichtsverlust offensichtlich nicht. Im gleichen Interview gab sie zu, eine "strikte Diät" einzuhalten und drei Stunden am Tag zu trainieren.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
I have started an online petition -link in bio �� JOIN ME and lets help change the minds of Victorias Secret to be more diverse and inclusive of body shapes and sizes on their runways! Victoria Secret have dominated the space for almost 30 years by telling women there is only one kind of body beautiful. - you can read more in the link of my bio why its so important to encourage diversity for our future daughters sake. Until Victorias Secret commits to representing ALL women on stage, I am calling for a complete boycott of this years Victorias Secret Fashion Show. Its time Victorias Secret recognized the buying power and influence of women of ALL ages, shapes, sizes, and ethnicities. The female gaze is powerful, and together, we can celebrate the beauty of our diversity. Its about time Victorias Secret celebrated the customers that fuel its bottom line. Will you join me? 1 Sign the petition! 2 Encourage your friends not to tune in or attend the Victorias Secret Fashion Show share a photo of yourself on Instagram, as you are (not airbrushed and beautiful), use the hashtag #weareallangels to share what makes you uniquely beautiful, please tag me so I can see (@robynlawley) and @ThirdLove For every person who shares a post with #weareallangels hashtag, ThirdLove will donate one bra to @isupportthegirls (a national non-profit that collects and distributes bras to homeless women and girls around the country !!!)
Das "Curvy Model" Robyn Lawley kritisierte schon im Oktober, dass bei Victoria's Secret nur dünne Kolleginnen auftreten. Auf Instagram rief sie zu einem Boykott auf. Seit 30 Jahren vermittle die Show Frauen, dass es nur eine Art schönen Körper gebe.
Auch Adriana Lima nahm einiges auf sich für ihre Figur, wie sie 2011 der Zeitung "Telegraph" erzählte. Schon Monate vor der Show begann sie demnach, jeden Tag zu trainieren, später dann zwei Mal täglich.
Neun Tage vor der Show trinke sie nur noch Proteinshakes und nehme keine feste Nahrung mehr zu sich. Zwölf Stunden vorher trinke sie dann gar nichts mehr. "Keine Flüssigkeit mehr, damit du austrocknest", sagte Lima. Man könne so bis zu acht Pfund abnehmen. Diese Tortur dürfte nun vorüber sein.
jpz