Reaktionen auf Mueller-Bericht Mehr Fragen als Antworten

Congratulations ⁦@POTUS⁩ ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩



Today you won the 2016 election all over again.



And got a gift for the 2020 election.



They’ll never get you because they’ll never “get” you. #MuellerReport#NoCollusion#NoObstruction#Went2MichiganNotMoscow pic.twitter.com/gFqLLLb1fS