Trump und Kim in Singapur Die Erklärung im Wortlaut (englisch)

In Singapur haben sich die USA und Nordkorea auf eine gemeinsame Erklärung verständigt. Lesen Sie das Dokument hier im originalen Wortlaut.

Gemeinsame Erklärung von Trump und Kim
"President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) held a first, historic summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un conducted a comprehensive, in-depth, and sincere exchange of opinions on the issues related to the establishment of new U.S.-DPRK relations and the building of a lasting and robust peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK, and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Convinced that the establishment of new U.S.-DPRK relations will contribute to the peace and prosperity of the Korean Peninsula and of the world, and recognizing that mutual confidence building can promote the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un state the following:

1. The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new U.S.-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity.

2. The United States and the DPRK will join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.

3. Reaffirming the April 27, 2018 Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work towards complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

4. The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.

Having acknowledged that the U.S.-DPRK summit -- the first in history -- was an epochal event of great significance and overcoming decades of tensions and hostilities between the two countries and for the opening of a new future, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un commit to implement the stipulations in this joint statement fully and expeditiously. The United States and the DPRK commit to hold follow-on negotiations led by the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and a relevant high-level DPRK official, at the earliest possible date, to implement the outcomes of the U.S.-DPRK summit.

President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea have committed to cooperate for the development of new U.S.-DPRK relations and for the promotion of peace, prosperity, and security of the Korean Peninsula and of the world.

June 12, 2018"

Forum
Diskutieren Sie über diesen Artikel
insgesamt 5 Beiträge
wannbrach heute, 11:08 Uhr
1.
Es hat sich mal wieder bewahrheitet dass Diplomatie besser ist als Drohungen und Krieg.
Es hat sich mal wieder bewahrheitet dass Diplomatie besser ist als Drohungen und Krieg.
PaulchenGB heute, 11:16 Uhr
2. Trump hat bekommen, was er wollte: Kim's Unterschrift
auf der Absichtserklärung der kompletten atomaren Abrüstung. Zwar fehlen unwiderruflich und überprüfbar, aber jetzt muss Kim seine Ernsthaftigkeit beweisen und konkrete Schritte unternehmen, sonst gibt es keine [...]
auf der Absichtserklärung der kompletten atomaren Abrüstung. Zwar fehlen unwiderruflich und überprüfbar, aber jetzt muss Kim seine Ernsthaftigkeit beweisen und konkrete Schritte unternehmen, sonst gibt es keine Lockerung der Sanktionen und damit für NK keine Änderung in den desaströsen wirtschaftlichen Verhältnissen. Kim selbst ist durch diesen Gipfel aufgewertet worden und kann jetzt das richtige für sein abgeschottetes Volk tun. Kim hat jetzt den SCHWARZEN PETER. Punktsieg für Trump.
Grummelchen321 heute, 11:16 Uhr
3. Da steht wirklcih
nichtts greifbares drin.Nur wollen könnten würden.Nur ein erster Schritt überhaupt miteinander sprechen zu wollen. Mehr nicht.Was zu erwarten war. Wie ein forist treffend schrieb:"Wasch mich aber mach mich nicht [...]
nichtts greifbares drin.Nur wollen könnten würden.Nur ein erster Schritt überhaupt miteinander sprechen zu wollen. Mehr nicht.Was zu erwarten war. Wie ein forist treffend schrieb:"Wasch mich aber mach mich nicht nass." Der einzige Erfolg ist das die Chinesen in Ihrem Hinterhof wieder Ruhe haben werden und sich wieder Ihren interessen in dieser Region zu wenden können.wenn sie wollten wäre das Regime in Nordkorea schon längst Geschichte.So stellt Nordkorea weiterhin einen direkten Puffer zum Einflussbereicht der Amerikaner in Asien dar.
ernstrobert heute, 11:22 Uhr
4. Ohne Zweifel - Diplomatie wird neu buchstabiert
ja. Auch wenn es noch einige Restzweifel gibt, überwiegt das Positive. Sieht man Singapur zusammen mit dem letzten G7 Gipfel, kommt man wohl um die Erkenntnis nicht herum, dass die globale Diplomatie gerade eine gravierende [...]
Zitat von wannbrachEs hat sich mal wieder bewahrheitet dass Diplomatie besser ist als Drohungen und Krieg.
ja. Auch wenn es noch einige Restzweifel gibt, überwiegt das Positive. Sieht man Singapur zusammen mit dem letzten G7 Gipfel, kommt man wohl um die Erkenntnis nicht herum, dass die globale Diplomatie gerade eine gravierende Wandlung durchmacht. Ob die 'alte' jemals wieder zur Geltung kommt, bleibt abzuwarten. Diplomatie wird neu buchstabiert
joes.world heute, 11:27 Uhr
5. Donald sieht, wenn wer einen Deal machen will
Denn das hat er ein Leben lang gemacht. Und viele Politiker verstehen sich nicht darin, deals zu machen und wollen so etwas gar nicht tun. Er, Trump, sei anders. Meinte Trump gerade eben, auf der Pressekonferenz. Wenn man die [...]
Denn das hat er ein Leben lang gemacht. Und viele Politiker verstehen sich nicht darin, deals zu machen und wollen so etwas gar nicht tun. Er, Trump, sei anders. Meinte Trump gerade eben, auf der Pressekonferenz. Wenn man die Schritte bis zu diesem Treffen betrachtet. Wie Trump China dazu brachte, seinen engen Verbündeten Nordkorea die Handelsschrauben anzuziehen, damit es Kim leichter fiel, bereit für einen großen Deal zu sein - dann muss man dem Donald recht geben. Er ist ein unkonventioneller Politiker. Anders als viele anderen. Und auch um genau das erfolgreicher. Bei dem, was ihm wichtig ist. Und wenn einer mit ihm so redet, um nach seiner Abreise eine andere Sprache zu wählen (Trudeau), dann bekommt der und sein Land das auch zu spüren. Denn gute Deals macht man aufrichtig. Und nicht politisch. Wo man für die eine Seite das eine und der anderes Seite das andere sagt. Genau so, wie es einem am opportun erscheint. Und genbau so handelt. Das ist miese Politik. Politik, von der wir in den letzten Jahrzehnten weltweit viel zu viel gesehen und erlebt haben. Es wird spannend sein zu beobachten, ob Nordkorea diesmal Wort hält. Und Trump ist wohl der beste Mann dafür, so etwas zu beobachten und unkonventionell und rasch auf alles zu ändern. Oder anders ausgedrückt: Trump hat nicht nur den Blutzoll im Syrien gesenkt, nicht nur den Kurden mehr Schutz vor den Türken gegeben, nun scheint er auch die Koreanische Halbinsel befrieden zu können. Oh Captain, my captain.
