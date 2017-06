+++ Newsblog +++ Polizei stürmt Wohnung von totem Attentäter

Once again terrorists have struck at London - the greatest city on earth.



They mean to scare us.



They hope to divide our society.



They want us to change the way we live our lives.



We must not and we will not give in.



Today we mourn the innocent victims - the dead and injured who have been drawn like all London crowds from all the corners of the earth.



Over the last few hours I have been receiving the condolences of other countries - and offering our condolences to those whose nationals are among the casualties.



Those foreign governments have been echoing our own thanks for the extraordinary response of the police and the emergency services.



We salute their bravery as well as the astonishing bravery of members of the public.



Today we collectively resolve to beat the terrorists and their nihilistic creed.



To those who sympathise or encourage or harbour or aid or abet these killers - in any way - we say enough is enough.



Your time is up. The wells of tolerance are running empty.



We will not let you disrupt our lives or our democracy.



In the week of this general election millions of people need to hear the arguments on either side.



They cannot have that fundamental right taken away by terrorists.



Millions of Londoners will today get on with their lives.



They will go to the pub and to the museums and to the parks and to the shows.



The response of the British people will be to carry on with business and usual - as far as they possibly can - in a spirit of total defiance.



And that is the best response of all.