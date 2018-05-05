Der höchsten Berg der Welt besteigen, nicht weniger als das hatte sich die zweimalige Bahnrad-Olympiasiegerin Victoria Pendleton vorgenommen. Doch die 37-jährige Britin musste ihre Mount-Everest-Expedition in 6400 Metern Höhe abbrechen.

"Ich bin unglaublich enttäuscht, die Herausforderung nicht zu Ende zu bringen", schrieb Pendleton auf Instagram. Aufgrund der guten Wetterbedingungen wäre ein schneller Aufstieg zum 8848 Meter hohen Gipfel möglich gewesen, ihr Körper habe sich aber nicht entsprechend an die Bedingungen anpassen können.

Eine Midlife-Crisis sei wahrscheinlich der Grund für diese anspruchsvolle Expedition, hatte Pendelton gesagt, bevor sie Mitte April nach Lukla in Nepal aufgebrochen war. Nach ersten Trainingstouren zur Akklimatisierung war Pendleton am 20. April am Everest Base Camp angekommen, wo sie sich nach einigen Tagen plötzlich unwohl fühlte. "So sehr, dass ich einen leichten Sauerstofffluss nötig hatte, der die ganze Nacht hindurch fortgesetzt wurde", schrieb sie. "Ich bin frustriert, weil ich in einer guten Verfassung war."

Pendelton ist es nicht gewohnt zu verlieren. "Queen Victoria", wie sie in ihrer Heimat genannt wird, gehört zu den erfolgreichsten britischen Bahnradsportlerinnen. Neben ihren zwei Olympiasiegen im Sprint 2008 und im Keirin 2012 holte Pendleton auch neun Weltmeister-Titel. Nur drei Fahrerinnen, darunter Kristina Vogel, haben mehr geholt. Seit ihrem Karriereende nach die Olympischen Spielen in London 2012 versucht sich Pendleton als Amateur-Jockey - und vielleicht in ein paar Jahren erneut als Bezwingerin des Mount Everest.