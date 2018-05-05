Gescheiterte Mount-Everest-Besteigung Berg bezwingt Olympiasiegerin
Die Midlife-Crisis hatte Bahnrad-Olympiasiegerin Victoria Pendleton auf eine waghalsige Mission getrieben. 2448 Höhenmeter vorm Ziel musste die 37-Jährige ihre Mount-Everest-Expedition nun abbrechen.
Der höchsten Berg der Welt besteigen, nicht weniger als das hatte sich die zweimalige Bahnrad-Olympiasiegerin Victoria Pendleton vorgenommen. Doch die 37-jährige Britin musste ihre Mount-Everest-Expedition in 6400 Metern Höhe abbrechen.
"Ich bin unglaublich enttäuscht, die Herausforderung nicht zu Ende zu bringen", schrieb Pendleton auf Instagram. Aufgrund der guten Wetterbedingungen wäre ein schneller Aufstieg zum 8848 Meter hohen Gipfel möglich gewesen, ihr Körper habe sich aber nicht entsprechend an die Bedingungen anpassen können.
Eine Midlife-Crisis sei wahrscheinlich der Grund für diese anspruchsvolle Expedition, hatte Pendelton gesagt, bevor sie Mitte April nach Lukla in Nepal aufgebrochen war. Nach ersten Trainingstouren zur Akklimatisierung war Pendleton am 20. April am Everest Base Camp angekommen, wo sie sich nach einigen Tagen plötzlich unwohl fühlte. "So sehr, dass ich einen leichten Sauerstofffluss nötig hatte, der die ganze Nacht hindurch fortgesetzt wurde", schrieb sie. "Ich bin frustriert, weil ich in einer guten Verfassung war."
Unfortunately after much deliberation I have decided not to continue my endeavour to summit Mount Everest. The weather conditions have offered the possibility of an early summit bid, as a consequence I have been unable to adhere to the prescribed rotation program and keep pace with the team without causing concern regarding my health at the higher camps, due to my lack of adaptation to the extreme altitude. I am incredibly disappointed not to complete the challenge and frustrated as I feel in great physical condition and was moving swiftly and efficiently through the icefall and across the glacier, at no point did I feel this was a weakness in the challenge. Whilst we were working and moving I was really positive and comfortable. Unfortunately when we were recovering in camp in the afternoon, relaxing with a resting heart rate with a less active breathing pattern, I started to feel quite unwell and felt my body was going into shut down and the oxygen saturation of my blood was very low. So much so that I required a light flow of oxygen that continued throughout the night. My condition caused much concern to Kenton and distressed the team. Kenton felt it was perhaps more sensible for me not to continue, for the sake of my health and wellbeing. I took his advice and called an end to my summit bid. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to have experience one of the the most impressive, imposing and challenging environments on the planet, the Himalayas are a magical place I feel honoured to have visited. I hope that I may continue to support the @britishredcross and their fundraising and thank @anythingispossible.world for this incredible experience. I also wish @benfogle and @kentoncool all the very best of luck in their summit bid! I have 100% faith, thanks to @fishercreative for the photo x
Pendelton ist es nicht gewohnt zu verlieren. "Queen Victoria", wie sie in ihrer Heimat genannt wird, gehört zu den erfolgreichsten britischen Bahnradsportlerinnen. Neben ihren zwei Olympiasiegen im Sprint 2008 und im Keirin 2012 holte Pendleton auch neun Weltmeister-Titel. Nur drei Fahrerinnen, darunter Kristina Vogel, haben mehr geholt. Seit ihrem Karriereende nach die Olympischen Spielen in London 2012 versucht sich Pendleton als Amateur-Jockey - und vielleicht in ein paar Jahren erneut als Bezwingerin des Mount Everest.
sak/dpa