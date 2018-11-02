Football Leaks
New Bombshells from the Rotten World of Football

02.11.2018 - The latest Football Leaks documents provide evidence of numerous transgressions in the world's most popular sport, including tax fraud, corruption and accusations of rape. Starting at 6 p.m. CET, DER SPIEGEL will publish explosive new stories. Watch the trailer here.

