"Battle Of The Sexes - Gegen jede Regel"

16.10.2017 - "Battle Of The Sexes - Gegen jede Regel", Kinostart: 23. November 2017, Regie: Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris, unter anderem mit Emma Stone, Steve Carell und Andrea Riseborough.

