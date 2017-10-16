Filmtrailer
"Battle Of The Sexes - Gegen jede Regel"
16.10.2017 - "Battle Of The Sexes - Gegen jede Regel", Kinostart: 23. November 2017, Regie: Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris, unter anderem mit Emma Stone, Steve Carell und Andrea Riseborough.
Fox Deutschland
