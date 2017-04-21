Filmtrailer
"Der traumhafte Weg"
21.04.2017 - "Der traumhafte Weg", Kinostart: 27. April 2017, Regie: Angela Schanelec, unter anderem mit Miriam Jakob, Thorbjörn Björnsson und Maren Eggert.
Piffl Medien GmbH
