Filmtrailer
"King Arthur: Legend of the Sword"
10.05.2017 - "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword", Kinostart: 11. Mai 2017, Regie: Guy Ritchie, unter anderem mit Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey und Jude Law.
Warner Bros. GmbH
