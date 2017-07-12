Filmtrailer
"Meine glückliche Familie"
12.07.2017 - "Meine glückliche Familie", Kinostart: 13. Juli 2017, Regie: Nana Ekvtimishvili, Simon Groß, unter anderem mit Ia Shugliashvili, Merab Ninidze und Berta Khapava.
Zorro
