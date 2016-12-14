Filmtrailer
"The Salesman"

27.01.2017 - "The Salesman", Kinostart: 02. Februar 2017, Regie: Asghar Farhadi, u.a. mit Shahab Hosseini, Taraneh Alidoosti und Babak Karimi.

Mehr zu:
Prokino Filmverleih
Empfehlungen zum Video