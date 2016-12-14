Filmtrailer
"Timm Thaler oder das verkaufte Lachen"
27.01.2017 - "Timm Thaler oder das verkaufte Lachen", Kinostart: 02. Februar 2017, Regie: Andreas Dresen, u.a. mit Arved Friese, Justus von Dohnányi und Axel Prahl.
Mehr zu:
Constantin Film
