"On the Milky Road"
Eine surreale Tragikomödie
11.09.2017 - Der serbische Film "On the Milky Road" erzählt die schrille Liebesgeschichte des Milchmanns Kosta und seiner Geliebten Nevesta. Sie brennen zusammen durch und geraten in fantastische Abenteuer.
