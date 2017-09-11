"On the Milky Road"
Eine surreale Tragikomödie

11.09.2017 - Der serbische Film "On the Milky Road" erzählt die schrille Liebesgeschichte des Milchmanns Kosta und seiner Geliebten Nevesta. Sie brennen zusammen durch und geraten in fantastische Abenteuer.

