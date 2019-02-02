Football-Leaks-Informant "I'm a Whistleblower"

02.02.2019, 15:16 Uhr - After providing DER SPIEGEL with more than 70 million documents about abuses in professional football, Rui "John" Pinto is now facing prosecution. How is he dealing with the allegations? And what's important to him? A video clip of the interview that took place inside Pinto's apartment in Budapest.