Football-Leaks-Informant
"I'm a Whistleblower"
02.02.2019, 15:16 Uhr - After providing DER SPIEGEL with more than 70 million documents about abuses in professional football, Rui "John" Pinto is now facing prosecution. How is he dealing with the allegations? And what's important to him? A video clip of the interview that took place inside Pinto's apartment in Budapest.
Empfehlungen zum Video
-
Football Leaks: "Ich bin ein Whistleblower"
-
Gorch Fock: Maroder Segler
-
Gorch Fock: Maroder Segler
-
Fußball-Asienmeisterschaft: Traumtore bringen Katar den Titel
-
Marco Fuchs stiehlt Ihnen 180 Minuten: "Dann wird Borussia Dortmund auch Meister"
-
Football Leaks: Treffen mit »John«
-
Klopp nach Remis gegen Leicester: "Wir haben einen Punkt mehr als vorher"
-
Ein Abend für Sala: Ligaspiel Nantes gegen St. Etienne unterbrochen
-
Unglaubliche Aufholjagd: "The ride of the season!"
-
Oklahoma-Sieg in Orlando: Schröder erzielt 18 Punkte im Schlussviertel
-
Französischer Pokal: Lopes Traumtor reicht Monaco nicht
-
Asiencup: Vier Tore, fliegende Schuhe, historischer Erfolg - Katars Finaleinzug im Video