SPIEGEL TV Magazin
Football Leaks - Die Geldmeister

04.01.2017

Mehr zu:
SPIEGEL TV Magazin
Empfehlungen zum Video
  • Video "Liebesgrüße an Ibrahimovic: Mourinhos Dank an seinen Superstar" Video 01:26
    Liebesgrüße an Ibrahimovic: Mourinhos Dank an seinen Superstar
  • Video "Football Leaks: Wie Pogba zum Opfer der Spielerberater wurde" Video 03:13
    Football Leaks: Wie Pogba zum Opfer der Spielerberater wurde
  • Video "Football Leaks: Cashflow Unlimited" Video 02:19
    Football Leaks: Cashflow Unlimited
  • Video "Football Leaks: Die Marke CR7" Video 02:18
    Football Leaks: Die Marke CR7
  • Video "Football Leaks: Cristiano Ronaldo und die Briefkastenfirma in der Karibik" Video 02:15
    Football Leaks: Cristiano Ronaldo und die Briefkastenfirma in der Karibik
  • Video "Mourinho und United: Die Eine-Million-Dollar-Frage" Video 02:05
    Mourinho und United: "Die Eine-Million-Dollar-Frage"
  • Video "Wer soll denn nach José noch kommen?: Chelsea-Fans geschockt nach Mourinho-Entlassung" Video 01:50
    "Wer soll denn nach José noch kommen?": Chelsea-Fans geschockt nach Mourinho-Entlassung
  • Video "Meister der Psychospielchen: Mourinho und das schwache Chelsea" Video 02:17
    Meister der Psychospielchen: Mourinho und das schwache Chelsea
  • Video "The Emotional One: Mourinho von Fans gefeiert" Video 01:58
    The Emotional One: Mourinho von Fans gefeiert
  • Video "The Special one: Wie der eigenwillige Mourinho mit der Krise umgeht" Video 02:44
    The Special one: Wie der eigenwillige Mourinho mit der Krise umgeht
  • Video "Mourinho zu Chelsea-Krise: I stay!" Video 01:06
    Mourinho zu Chelsea-Krise: I stay!
  • Video "Mourinhos Debakel gegen Chelsea: Not special anymore" Video 01:29
    Mourinhos Debakel gegen Chelsea: "Not special anymore"