Russian army targeted the center of Ukrainian Chernihiv city in the north with a ballistic missile Iskander-M this morning. Officials report 5 dead, 42 injured including 11 children. Rescue operation ongoing. Russian officers gave the order to launch a missile attack on the city center, knowing full well that there would be numerous casualties. Today is a big religious Orthodox holiday, one of the biggest. The “defenders of Christian values” make a direct hit into active THEATER. Now they justify themselves that there was an exhibition of drones. We in a country that is fighting for its survival. Drones are assembled in our apartments. Every resident of Ukraine does something for defense. The one who gave the order to hit the civilians will obviously be punished.