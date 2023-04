Taiwan's @ltntw is quoting an anonymous official, saying that disappeared editor Li Yanhe (#富察) has obtained 🇹🇼 citizenship and, while unable to complete the process of renouncing his 🇨🇳 household registration, will be treated like a Taiwanese national https://t.co/mMj6KiWMR5 https://t.co/vYlPwZ60uQ pic.twitter.com/GEoKRkAk9O