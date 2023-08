Defense of Ukraine on Twitter

They were targeting children.The Reikartz hotel in Zaporizhzhia, which was hit by a missile attack by Russian terrorists today, is the site of a children's day camp for kids aged 6 to 13. The camp operates until 6 p.m. every day. The strike was launched at 7 p.m. One person was… pic.twitter.com/CBsw4pMJBm— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 10, 2023