An important meeting of advisers in Copenhagen.

Consultations on key peace principles were held with national security advisers and political advisers from 🇧🇷, 🇨🇦, 🇩🇰, 🇪🇺, 🇫🇷, 🇩🇪, 🇮🇳, 🇮🇹, 🇺🇦, 🇸🇦, 🇿🇦, 🇬🇧, 🇺🇸, 🇹🇷, and 🇯🇵. pic.twitter.com/0p27DnA38G