Photo Gallery The Story of Football Leaks

European Investigative Collaborations (EIC) is a journalism network comprised of 15 European media partners: DER SPIEGEL (Germany), De Standaard (Belgium), Espresso (Italy), Expresso (Portugal), InfoLibre (Spain), Le Soir (Belgium), Mediapart (France), Nacional (Croatia), NRC Handelsblad (Netherlands), Politiken (Denmark), Romanian Center for Investigative Journalism (Romania), RTS (Switzerland), Tamedia (Switzerland), The Black Sea (Romania) and VG (Norway). EICs partners are working together to review and analyze the Football Leaks data. So far, a total of around 1,000 stories have been published by the EIC partners.
An overview of all Football Leaks articles published to date is available on the EIC Website.