Photo Gallery The Story of Football Leaks

Rui Pinto, the face of Football Leaks, has spent the last nine months in prison. For the first time, he is now speaking out about the 147 charges against him and his time spent in pre-trial detention.
European Investigative Collaborations (EIC) is a journalism network comprised of 15 European media partners: DER SPIEGEL (Germany), De Standaard (Belgium), Espresso (Italy), Expresso (Portugal), InfoLibre (Spain), Le Soir (Belgium), Mediapart (France), Nacional (Croatia), NRC Handelsblad (Netherlands), Politiken (Denmark), Romanian Center for Investigative Journalism (Romania), RTS (Switzerland), Tamedia (Switzerland), The Black Sea (Romania) and VG (Norway). EICs partners are working together to review and analyze the Football Leaks data. So far, a total of around 1,000 stories have been published by the EIC partners.

An overview of all Football Leaks articles published to date is available on the EIC Website.

Football Leaks documents show that Cristiano Ronaldo owned a shell company in the British Virgin Islands. Around 150 million euros in marketing revenues flowed via that company into Switzerland. After DER SPIEGEL and the European Investigative Collaborations (EIC) network of journalists reported on the money flows, Ronaldo denied he had committed tax evasion for two years before ultimately admitting to it in early 2019. He received a two-year suspended sentence and paid around 20 million euros. José Mourinho also appears in the data. His marketing revenues were funneled to a foundation in New Zealand. Ten days after DER SPIEGEL and EIC reported details of the foundation, its files were seized there. Mourinho was sentenced to one year of probation.

Der SPIEGEL and EIC published many stories about the treatment of underage football talents. They included articles about young players like Karlo Ziger of Croatia, who was transferred to FC Chelsea. At the age of 12, he moved from Croatia to England, where he played in what was essentially a secret league. The signing of children across borders is only permitted after they reach the age of 16. Chelsea was slapped with a transfer ban by FIFA and was fined 500,000 euros for a number of similar trangressions.

The Football Leaks documents reveal how clubs circumvented FIFA's Financial Fair Play rules. DER SPIEGEL and EIC published articles on the financial conduct of Paris St. Germain and Zenit St. Petersburg as well as a series on Manchester City, which is now threatened with exclusion from the Champions League.

Articles based on the Football Leaks trove of documents showed how top European clubs were clandestinely planning a "Super League" to further maximize their revenues. An uncoupling from UEFA and even an exit from national leagues was also analyzed as part of those deliberations.

Contracts from the English Women's Super League reveal how player contracts can be terminated after three months if they get sick. Such a thing would never be accepted in men's professional football.

DER SPIEGEL and EIC also reported on FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The Football Leaks documents show how Swiss prosecutor Rinaldo Arnold accepted exclusive invitations from Infantino, including to the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2016 FIFA Congress in Mexico.

Kathryn Mayorga, an American, accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of having raped her in Las Vegas in 2009. Ronaldo has denied the allegation. Documents from Football Leaks quote Ronaldo as having said: "She said no and stop several times." U.S. authorities opened investigations, but eventually closed them because guilt could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. A civil case is still pending.

Documents from the Football Leaks have raised serious questions about Lionel Messi's charitable foundations. Court proceedings due to allegations of money laundering and tax crimes are still ongoing in Spain.

