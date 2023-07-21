A Warlord and His Smugglers Khalifa Haftar and His Role in The Deadly Shipwreck Off Greece

The EU is aware of Haftar's suspected smuggling activities. United Nations staff told European diplomats as early as January that the departures of the refugee boats represented a "lucrative source of income for the eastern Libyan rulers involved." DER SPIEGEL has viewed a cable on the subject.

Italian Leader Invited Haftar To Rome

But that hasn't stopped southern EU states, especially, from seeking to work with Haftar. In May, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni invited him to Rome. A short time later, a delegation from Malta traveled to Benghazi. "We will ask Haftar for more collaboration in stopping departures," Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said a few days before the shipwreck. The warlord is allowed to present himself as the solution to a problem that he may have created in the first place.

Contacted for comment, a spokeswoman for the European Commission wrote that the EU executive body has no mandate to conduct investigations in this case or to clarify the facts conclusively. The governments of Malta and Italy did not respond to requests for comment. The Greek Coast Guard said it could not answer the questions because they related to confidential investigative procedures. The agency said the proceedings would be conducted independently and in accordance with the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Haftar has already signaled to the Europeans that if he wanted to, he would be in a position to stop the migrants. But he's not a man who seems to have much concern for the fates of people.