A Chicken and Egg Problem How Germany's Hydrogen Boom Stalled

One person who holds a similar view is Jens Geier, the head of the center-left German Social Democratic Party (SPD's) party group in the European Parliament. The gas industry will have to change, says Geier, who is leading negotiations on the regulation for the European Parliament. "That's why it should also take responsibility for the development of the hydrogen networks," he says. "This is important for the timely supply of energy-intensive industry."

In February, members of the European Parliament decided that distribution network operators controlled by municipal authorities should be permitted to transport hydrogen without major restrictions. It was a victory for the gas industry, but only a temporary one. That's because the European Council, which represents the member states, still has to approve the regulation, and it remains controversial there. France, for example, couldn't care less about preserving the German gas network. The government in Paris wants to protect its own electricity sector. In a country with 57 nuclear power plants, electricity had traditionally been more important than gas for energy supply. If Paris had its way, nuclear power would flow directly to electrolyzers located near the factories, eliminating the need for any large hydrogen pipelines.

The gas lobby fears that consensus for that opinion could also develop in Germany. The reason behind that is a recently published paper by the think tank Agora Energiewende, which had been headed for years by Patrick Graichen, the state secretary responsible for the issue at the Economics Ministry, which is led by the Green Party. The Agora study sees no future for more than 90 percent of gas distribution networks in Germany. Instead, it states, the "orderly and timely decommissioning" is a central task of the transition away from natural gas to other technologies for heating.

If, on the other hand, the phase-out were postponed, it would lead to the stranding of up to 10 billion euros in assets. In the end, these costs would be borne by consumers, who, according to Agora's philosophy, should in the future get their heating primarily through heat pumps or district heating.

EU parliamentarian Geier is proposing a compromise. "The EU should put regulation of competition for the hydrogen economy in the hands of individual member states." Then each country could decide for itself which regime best suits its energy system. "As industrial centers," he says, "Germany and Europe have no time to lose."

The German Heating Illusion

E.on executive Gabriël Clemens doesn't want to wait that long. He has been talking to some of his customers about building electrolyzers on site, even if small plants are significantly less efficient than those on a gigawatt scale.

Clemens points out that a supraregional transmission network would be of little help to most German companies. "Small and medium-sized enterprises, the core of the German economy, are connected to the distribution networks." He is thinking primarily of businesses that require high temperatures – glassworks, foundries or ceramics manufacturers, for example. The intricate distribution network would also be needed to realize some politicians' hope of potentially supplying every private boiler room with hydrogen in the near future.