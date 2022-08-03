A Global Shopping Tour Where Will Germany Get Its Energy in the Future?

At the moment, LNG ships like the Rioja Knutsen moor in Rotterdam twice a week. Liquefied natural gas and coal, urgently needed fuel for power plants, formerly a rather dull commodity, now enjoy top priority here. The Port of Rotterdam calls itself an "Energy Hub for Western Europe."

A good eighth of Europe's total energy requirements – oil, gas and coal – reach the continent via this logistics hub. In the future, climate-neutral green hydrogen is also set to be processed here in large quantities. At least that’s the plan of the enterprising Dutch. Their new goal is to become Europe's "Hydrogen Hub." And they have very concrete plans for making that happen.

Up to seven hydrogen terminals are to be built here in the coming years: berths for freighters from all over the world carrying green hydrogen (H2) or green ammonia, often to be converted to H2 right on the spot. As part of the project, four hydrogen electrolysis plants are to be built – each at least 20 times the size of the most important production facilities in Europe to date. And the hydrogen is to be transported through pipelines hundreds of kilometers long, primarily to the east, to Germany.

Of the 20 million metric tons of H2 that Rotterdam plans to process each year by 2050, almost two-thirds are destined for foreign countries, mostly its energy-hungry eastern neighbor. Managers at the port still don't know if they will meet their goals. But at least they have a vision and partners – and they have gotten started. Even though German industry needs hydrogen more urgently than almost any other, Hamburg and other German ports are nowhere near ready. And thus, Rotterdam will likely continue to serve as the energy hub for Germany in the H2 era, assuming that time ever comes.

"Most people underestimate the huge amounts of hydrogen we will need," says port manager Nico van Dooren. Around 100 million tons of crude oil pass through Europe's largest port every year. To replace just half of that with green hydrogen with the same energy content, around 20 million tons of H2 would have to be produced.

The planned hydrogen pipeline to Germany is to be built directly next to or on top of the existing oil pipeline from Rotterdam via Venlo to Duisburg, Cologne and Ludwigshafen. Because this energy corridor was laid out decades ago, there is no need to plan a completely new route and no need to buy up land. And the permit process likely won't drag on as long as it would for a new corridor. "The plan is to complete the hydrogen pipeline to Germany in 2027," van Dooren says.

The Port of Rotterdam and 69 industry partners aim to provide as much as 4.6 million metric tons of hydrogen for Europe by 2030, including 4 million metric tons from overseas. "To achieve that, about three ships would have to come in per day," van Dooren says. "This would require multiplying the number of ammonia and hydrogen carriers worldwide."

Which finally brings us to the second prong of energy policy, the question of how Germany can get away from gas. When it is no longer just a question of Putin and his potential for blackmail, but about achieving climate goals and transforming one of the world's largest economies – and continuing to satisfy an industry's immense hunger for energy in a CO2-neutral way.

To make that happen, Germany will need green hydrogen in quantities that aren't currently being produced anywhere in the world. In addition to goodwill and hundreds of billions of euros in investment, it will also, mostly importantly, require nations that can produce and export green hydrogen – and are willing to convert their energy industries to facilitate it.