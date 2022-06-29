Indeed, the loyal Belarusians in 2013 received their gas for less than 200 euros per 1,000 cubic meters, while the recalcitrant Ukrainians had to pay over 400 euros. In both 2006 and 2009, Russia suspended gas deliveries to Ukraine in the middle of winter to up the pressure. A close confidant of Merkel even says that in the final months of her tenure, she successfully intervened in Moscow on behalf of Moldova, supplies to which Putin had apparently been thinking about suspending. That may have been the last time that Putin listened to a voice from the West.

And what about Russia's alleged inability to blackmail Germany? Gas may not have played much of a role when it comes to power plants for many years, since coal was far cheaper. But it was a different story when it came to heating, with households across the country making the shift from oil to compact, cleaner and more efficient natural gas units. And by 2008, the Russian share of Germany's natural gas imports had climbed to just short of 44 percent.

Pure Insouciance

None of that, though, triggered anything in the way of fear of Germany's powerful energy partner. Merkel's longtime foreign policy adviser Christoph Heusgen can't remember ever having seen figures pertaining to Germany's natural gas reliance on Russia. As far as he knows, they simply didn't play a role in Merkel's Chancellery. Was he too careless? Yes, Heusgen admits today, he has to accept such criticism.

On the other hand, didn't the new man in power in the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, stand before Germany's federal parliament, the Bundestag, in 2001 and "open the Russian heart" for a partnership of equals? Didn't he explicitly reject a "noxious occupation ideology"? The minutes of his speech before German parliamentarians note: "Sustained applause – the representatives stand."

Put simply, it is easy to believe those things that benefit you. Particularly since the Russians weren't nearly as evil then as they appear today. And the Ukrainians not nearly as innocent as they appear today.

Putin's Pipeline

Prior to the fall of the Berlin Wall, Matthias Warnig spied in the West on behalf of East Germany's Stasi intelligence agency. One of his targets was Dresdner Bank, and after the fall of the Wall, that same Dresdner Bank sent Warnig to Russia to establish business contacts. To do so, he needed an appointment with the city administration in St. Petersburg – with a certain Vladimir Putin. But he wasn't given one. So, one morning at 9 a.m., Warnig took a seat in Putin's antechamber, where Putin's secretary, who would later marry Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, and Putin's assistant, today the powerful boss of Rosneft, had their desks.

Warnig had brought along a thermos and a few sandwiches, and at 5 p.m., the door opened and Putin said a few words to him, in German, and told Warnig to come later that evening to a German pub named Chaika, or "Seagull." It was there, over Jever pils and sausage, that their friendship began. When Putin's then wife was sent to Bad Homburg for rehabilitation following an automobile accident, Warnig took in Putin's children for several weeks and sent them to school with his own.

When it came to natural gas deals with Germany, Warnig was initially the only person Putin had, and then he was the best person Putin had too look after his projects. In 2005, the state-owned company Gazprom asked Warnig if he would be willing to take over leadership of a pipeline through the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany – a project for which Putin had given his personal stamp of approval.

Warnig continues to tell confidants even today that whenever he spoke with Putin, the head of the Kremlin never brought up geopolitics when discussing Nord Stream. It was always just about the business and revenues. About the importance to Russia of the transfer of technology. And when Nord Stream 1 went into service in 2011, Warnig's message sounded correspondingly harmless. He promised "a secure, modern and reliable route" for natural gas to Europe. It was, he insisted, merely a "supplement" to the existing pipelines through Ukraine. Not a replacement. It was certainly not a detour around an insubordinate neighboring state. And certainly not an instrument of political blackmail.

The Kremlin's First Offer to Schröder

Was Warnig just naive? Or Gerhard Schröder, the other German whom Putin also wanted to have at his side? One source who is familiar with events, tells the story as follows: Shortly after Schröder's 2005 election defeat, Gazprom CEO Miller asked if the former chancellor would be interested in taking over the chief supervisor post at Nord Stream. And Schröder apparently said no. On the day that the first seam was to be symbolically welded in Babayevo in northern Russia at the end of 2005, Putin called Schröder personally. This time, the former chancellor couldn't refuse, an agreement that Gazprom boss Miller announced at the celebration.

The outrage in Germany was considerable. It was directed at Schröder, who had stood side-by-side with Putin at the signing of the Nord Stream contracts only 10 days before he was voted out of office. But hardly anyone was bothered by the project itself. The European Union saw Nord Stream 1 as a "project of European interest." And Chancellor Angela Merkel would later celebrate it as the "largest energy infrastructure project of our time" and referred to Russia as an outstanding EU partner in energy supply.

At the welding of the first seam in Babayevo, BASF CEO Jürgen Hambrecht even symbolically scribbled his autograph on the pipe. BASF subsidiary Wintershall had entered into the gas business in the 1990s to break Ruhrgas AG's monopoly. "We would have had to shut down plants in Ludwigshafen at the prices Ruhrgas wanted to dictate to us," Hambrecht says. As such, Wintershall decided to participate in the Nord Stream pipeline project.

Hambrecht saw himself not only as a representative of BASF's interests, but also of Germany's position as a global business center and of the market economy as such. His analysis at the time: Germany needed more gas, not less. And it needed to be cheap – thus pipeline gas rather than liquefied gas, which is transported by ship and is much more expensive. Moreover, the main country of pipeline transit, Ukraine, was unreliable in his view.

The Ukrainians had barely maintained their pipelines for decades and there were frequent leaks and technical problems. Meanwhile, Ukraine collected billions in transit fees from Russia. But instead of mending the pipes, politicians and oligarchs pocketed the revenues.

130 Points for Siphoning Off Russian Gas

Cables from American diplomats published by WikiLeaks cited confidential conversations between German government officials and their U.S. counterparts stating that Ukraine, with its "corruption" and "lack of transparency," was itself to blame for the ongoing gas dispute with Russia. They noted that there were 130 separate points where gas could be siphoned off. And it was apparently a common problem, as indicated by frequent sudden drops in pressure.

Hambrecht says the Baltic pipeline was needed to secure supplies – 55 billion cubic meters of gas a year that would not flow through Ukraine. Like Warnig, Hambrecht says that Gazprom never indicated it wanted to eliminate Ukraine from the equation. "The Russians wanted both routes," he says.

The former Warsaw Pact states, which had broken away from Russia, saw this early on as a typical attitude of the West: driven by money and oblivious to history. Former Estonian Defense Minister Sven Mikser warned that the Russians were trying to divide the EU, according to an American cable from the WikiLeaks trove, and he noted that they are particularly successful in doing so whenever they use their gas and oil. In 2006, then Polish Defense Minister Radosław Sikorski even compared the Nord Stream deal with the Hitler-Stalin Pact, which partitioned Poland in 1939 ahead of World War II.

For Putin, It's about Power, Not the Economy

Even Western intelligence officials cautioned that Putin was more interested in power than the economy. If he had to choose between Ukraine and the second Baltic Sea pipeline, they warned, he would sacrifice the pipeline without a second thought. And that's ultimately what happened.

The Germans also ignored the many warnings from the Americans not to become dependent on Russia. Most recently, this stubbornness was due in no small part to the brute insistence of U.S. President Donald Trump that Germany must instead buy its gas in America – gas extracted through the environmentally harmful process of fracking.