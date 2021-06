BioNTech CEO Şahin on mRNA Technology "We Have Opened the Door to a New World of Pharmaceuticals"

In an interview, BioNTech CEO Uğur Şahin predicts a boom in new kinds of mRNA drugs that can be used to fight cancer and other diseases. His company chalked up a major success with its coronavirus vaccine, but will it be able to maintain its advantage over the competition?

Interview Conducted by Jörg Blech