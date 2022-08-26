DER SPIEGEL: Which means that two different Omicron boosters are arriving at almost the same time. It’s a bit confusing. Which one should people get?

Şahin: Basically, there isn’t a huge difference between the two vaccines. Both have been shown in studies to produce a clearly superior antibody response to Omicron compared to the original vaccine. At the same time, we have clear indications that a BA.5 vaccine is just more effective against BA.5. However, there are also opinions that a variant could appear in a few months that is closer to BA.1 again.

DER SPIEGEL: That is a very diplomatic answer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has made things simpler and clearly specified: In the U.S., we only want the BA.5 booster. Do you have a clear preference personally?

Şahin: Yes, I am in favor of always staying as close as possible to the dominant strain. This is how it is done with the flu. And we are able to reduce production times to less than three months with mRNA technology.

DER SPIEGEL: Starting in mid-September, Munich will host a big party that has the potential to become a massive super-spreader event. Millions of people will be crowded tightly together in the beer tents at Oktoberfest. Some virologists have thus called on visitors to be sure to get a booster shot beforehand. Will the BA.5 vaccine be available in time?

Şahin: That is out of our hands. However, BA.1 should be available by then.

DER SPIEGEL: Are there any findings from your studies on whether a minimum interval should be observed from the last vaccination with the wild-type vaccine?

Şahin: We haven’t looked into that specifically. In principle, however, in our studies we had an interval of six to eight months from the last vaccination. Individuals who had not previously had an Omicron infection could also benefit from an Omicron-adapted vaccination with a shorter interval. I can imagine that the EMA or the STIKO will make a recommendation on this.

DER SPIEGEL: Will the Omicron booster be approved for children?

Şahin: To begin with, we have applied for approval from the age of 12. For younger children, with are in contact with the authorities about what data they require for approval. I can’t give a date here yet.