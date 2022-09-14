Energy Crisis Fallout How Bad Will the German Recession Be?

Rival Arcelor Mittal, on the other hand, has given up for the time being. The company recently announced that it would be shutting down two production facilities indefinitely in Hamburg and Bremen due to the "exorbitant rise in energy prices." This had been compounded by weak market demand and a negative economic outlook. The company said it was no longer economically viable to operate all of its plants.

The coronavirus pandemic showed how easily modern production processes can get out of sync. Supply chains interlock like the insides of a clock, and if one cog fails, the entire machinery can grind to a halt.

An example is a small company from Lutherstadt Wittenberg, Germany, which has made it onto the prime-time news broadcasts in recent days because its products are needed almost everywhere. "Our production has been halted completely," says Torsten Klett, the co-managing director of SKW Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz. "And we will only be able to restart if the gas price drops significantly or if politicians provide us with massive support." The chemical company is one of Germany's largest producers of fertilizers and AdBlue. Natural gas has also become too expensive for SKW. If political help doesn't arrive soon, the company could be forced to send its 860 employees into a work furlough program in October.

Few modern diesel engines can be operated without AdBlue – not those of the fire department, not those used in public transportation and, above all, not the 800,000 or so trucks that transport goods of all kinds across Germany's roads every day. Should companies no longer receive the products they need for their own production, the result wold be devastating, and almost all sectors would be affected.

The national association representing the logistics industry has begun warning of potential bottlenecks, even though AdBlue is also manufactured by BASF and the Norwegian firm Yara. But BASF began cutting back on ammonia production last year due to increased gas prices. The world's largest chemical company can still compensate for the shortfall by buying on the world market, though the costs continue to rise.

The willingness and ability of chemical industry customers to pay the higher prices now being demanded is rapidly shrinking, says Wolfgang Grosse Entrup, chief executive of the German Chemical Industry Association (VCI). Because the outlook for economic development is growing increasingly gloomy, construction projects are being postponed, people are holding off on buying new cars and they're fixing old washing machines rather than buying new ones.

Act Two: The Price Trap

Gunnar Kilian, Volkswagen's chief human resources officer, has actually grown used to states of emergency. Since the spring of 2020, the crisis teams at Germany's largest carmaker have been meeting pretty much on a weekly basis, just that the focus of those meetings has been shifting constantly. First, it was the coronavirus, then microchip shortages, then the Ukraine war and now its skyrocketing energy crisis. Around 20 specialists monitor issues such as the plants' energy requirements and also discuss with employee representatives on the works council how low they can set the room temperature in the factory halls to save on gas.

"We have become more crisis-resistant over the years," says Kilian. He says there is still a need for personnel in fields of the future like software and batteries and that the order books are full. The fact that the company is having trouble keeping up with production is primarily due to the shortage of raw materials and car parts. Customers sometimes have to wait a year for a new Golf. Indeed, full order books aren't helpful if the goods can't be produced, a phenomenon known as excess demand.

That, though, could quickly turn into a demand crisis. "High energy prices and the emerging recession are making new car buyers more reluctant to buy," says Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, director of Center Automotive Research. And if customers then also have to reckon with fewer discounts and higher financing costs, "the car market will fall into a recession along with the economy as a whole."

Last week, the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) dramatically corrected its market forecast for Germany from the previous 3 percent growth to negative 6 percent. "Our economic model is in question," warns VDA President Hildegard Müller. Two out of five companies in Germany are unable to pass on the high energy costs to their customers, she says.