Friends or Frenemies? Significant Trans-Atlantic Divides Emerge in Global Chip War

Boycotting an Entire Sector

Under Biden, Washington is now extending the boycott to the entire Chinese high-tech sector. With its nearly 140-page export control catalog published in October, the U.S. government is moving not only to cut off China’s supply of recent generations of chips. It is also seeking to prevent China from emerging as a competitor in quantum computing, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and renewable energies. At the same time, Biden's security advisor Jake Sullivan wants to use the billions in subsidies from the U.S. CHIPS Act to ensure that large parts of the value chain are once again firmly rooted in U.S. soil: from raw materials to factories to recycling. In the past, the U.S. only ever wanted to stay "a couple of generations ahead" of China, the technology strategist proclaimed in a keynote speech in September. The task now, he said, is to "maintain as large of a lead as possible."

This marks a turning point that isn’t sparking enthusiasm everywhere, and certainly not within German industry. Baden-Württemberg machine manufacturer Trumpf, for example, generates almost a fifth of its sales with ASML, for which it supplies the lasers for its most advanced machines. The latest U.S. regulations won't directly affect that, because exports of high-end systems to China were already prohibited before. Managers at Trumpf are nonetheless concerned about possible Chinese countermeasures in the wake of the U.S. boycott.

If China were to stop supplying connectors, cables or electronic components, it would "severely impact production," says company owner Nicola Leibinger-Kammüller. In addition, China is a "large sales market" that can’t be eliminated "without serious consequences," she says. "I don't even want to imagine what would happen in Germany if the Chinese market for automotive and mechanical engineering disappeared."

Many Companies Optimistic about Subsidies

Executives at pharmaceuticals company Merck take a similar view of the situation. In addition to drugs and pharmaceuticals, the company supplies important materials and preliminary products for the semiconductor industry to China. It is a business that the new U.S. rules could jeopardize, which prompted Merck CEO Belén Garijo to add her signature to a letter of warning published by a number of top German executives after the recent visit by Chancellor Olaf Scholz to China. "Despite all the challenges," the letter states, the "fundamental growth momentum" will continue in China. It then continued: "Withdrawing from China would cut us off from these opportunities," which is why it is "in Germany's very best interest" to continue cooperating with China.

Other companies, on the other hand, see potential upsides in the looming chip conflict. They are counting on subsidies from the European Chips Act, with which the EU intends to counter the U.S. law of the same name and promote the construction of new chip factories – for companies like Infineon, for example, the German market leader.

In mid-November, company CEO Jochen Hanebeck surprised everyone by announcing plans to build a new plant in Dresden at a cost of 5 billion euros. This could push forward "the green and digital transformation in Europe," Hanebeck said last month. He said it would "strengthen Europe's resilience in times of growing semiconductor demand."

However, the industry argues that EU aid won’t be enough to bring Europe up to par with its competitors in Asia and the U.S. "Investing only in production doesn't help much," says Reinhard Ploss, president of the German National Academy of Science and Engineering (Acatech) and Hanebeck's predecessor at Infineon. To catch up, he says, Europe must promote the establishment of complete value chains – from research and development to manufacturing and software solutions – around semiconductors.

That's how the Americans do it. They intend to pump $52 billion into the chip industry in America, much of it into research and development. "More of that" needs to happen in Europe, says Hanebeck. In addition, he says, the EU needs to be careful that its package "doesn’t become too bureaucratic."

The demand made by industry shows that the chip war has also developed into a subsidy race in which not only the U.S. and Europe, but also Asian countries like Japan and South Korea are taking part. Governments in the West are now shelling out triple-digit billions to slow China’s rise. And this to the delight of highly profitable corporations like Intel in the U.S., Samsung in South Korea and Rohm in Japan.

The chip giants can play the countries off against each other in the poker for stimulus money, factory land and favorable corporate taxes. And they can also hope to get rid of pesky competitors from up-and-coming China, as they managed to do with the electronics company Huawei.