Germany's transport companies first learned about the new ticket through the news. "We knew who had made the decision, but not much else," says Till Ackermann, sitting upstairs on the fourth floor of VDV's offices in Cologne, as he flips open his laptop.

VDV represents around 650 transport companies, large and small, rail and bus, and many had questions. Do you know about this? A set price for everything? How is that supposed to work?

Ackermann, whose doctoral thesis in 1998 examined the question of what a one-minute delay costs German national railway Deutsche Bahn (280 deutsche marks), was commissioned by a working group of the federal and state governments to perform a study to examine the effects of the new ticket.

The resulting study, called "Effects and Potential of the 9-Euro Ticket and Future Offers" involved interviews with 78,000 people around the country. It found that the 9-Euro Ticket produced 1.8 million tons of CO2 savings. Around 10 percent of trips taken in Germany from June to August 2022 were made by rail instead of car, he says.

According to Ackermann's surveys, 98 percent of all Germans knew about the ticket, and 52 million of them were sold, with 7 million of those being sold in advance. Every fifth purchaser was a new customer.

The ticket was quickly considered a success – a small miracle amid all the bad news about war and crisis. The ticket came at a cost of 2.5 billion euros to the German federal government.

In the first days, it also produced a fair amount of chaos. News broadcasts showed images of overcrowded trains, and some even had to be evacuated one early holiday weekend.

A study performed by the Erfurt University of Applied Sciences sought to explore how sustainable the ticket really was. The university sent its questionnaire to around 6,000 residents in Erfurt's six lowest-income neighborhoods, and the study found that the three months during which the 9-Euro Ticket had been in effect had primarily served as a social experiment.

"The 9-Euro Ticket showed me that you don't have to be alone." (Retiree, 63)

"… Otherwise, I would have just hung out at home." (Man, 47, employed)

"I finally got a sense of having a life again." (Woman, 86, retired)

"I think it's good for my child. That way she can always get on the train and I know that she isn't having to dodge the fare." (Woman, 38, jobless)

"There's still some money left now to live on." (Retiree, 80 years old)

"Nine euros is a lot of money for me!!!" (Man, 35, employed)

"It's nice to be able to just spend a day in another city …" (Female, 73, retired)

"It has made a lot of people feel freer." (Man, 38, employed)

People with more money tended to take the 9-Euro Ticket for granted, but for many of the respondents, it made things possible that otherwise would not have been - like visiting relatives or taking a trip to the Baltic Sea coast. It also makes some smaller thing possible, like shopping at discount stores on the edge of town that might be less expensive than the supermarket around the corner. And then using the same ticket to pick up your grandchild from daycare. Or just getting on a train in general and going somewhere.

When the 9-Euro Ticket ended in August, significantly fewer passengers purchased a regular monthly pass. Many had apparently hoped that the ticket would just continue.

What Ackermann's research also shows, though, is that fewer people in rural areas were interested in the ticket. Some 42 percent of respondents from "small towns and village areas" say that too many transfers are required to get anywhere. Thirty-seven percent say there aren't enough buses or trains in their area. And 27 percent say the nearest stop is too far away.