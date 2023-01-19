DER SPIEGEL: What about the European Central Bank (ECB)? The situation in the eurozone is much more fragile than in the U.S.

Gopinath: It's true, high-energy prices are a particular burden on countries like Germany, whose economy is very dependent on energy imports. At least the Federal Republic has done better than expected; we had expected GDP growth to have slowed to 1.5 percent in 2022. Measured against that, it has done better, up 1.9 percent. Now, it seems that overall inflation may have already peaked.

DER SPIEGEL: But?

Gopinath: But core inflation – i.e., price increases excluding energy and food prices – is stubbornly high and will probably only start to fall toward the end of the year. Whether the 2-percent inflation targeted by the ECB will be reached as early as 2024 is uncertain. The fight against inflation may take somewhat longer than in the U.S.

DER SPIEGEL: How great is the danger of a new sovereign debt crisis, in heavily indebted Italy, for example, if the ECB continues to raise interest rates?

Gopinath: The ECB must continue to raise interest rates. But with the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI), it has a tool in its hand to be able to buy a country's government bonds, especially in the case of disorderly market conditions. Italy is also helped by the fact that they have extended the maturities of their bonds during the years of low interest rates combined with inflation. This keeps the interest burden on the budget under control. And the debt to GDP ratio has come down quite significantly. If Rome sticks to the fiscal framework, I don't see any risk in the foreseeable future.

DER SPIEGEL: How great is the risk of second-round effects still? So far, it seems to be less bad than feared.

Gopinath: Well, wages in the service sector have already risen, but the situation is not dramatic. Wages can rise somewhat without necessarily having overall prices go up as much because it can be absorbed in the mark-ups. In general, the expectation is that the low unemployment in Europe will increase wage pressure.

DER SPIEGEL: Cumbersome, bureaucratic Europe seems wedged between the U.S. and China. How dangerous is the situation?

Gopinath: Don't be so pessimistic. The European Union has handled the pandemic well overall, the solidarity with Ukraine is huge, the European Commission's Next Generation Fund is a strong signal. I am not that skeptical. But of course, many small countries in the EU, particularly, depend enormously on global trade, and it is naturally difficult to be caught between the U.S. and China. And the Europeans also have an issue with the U.S. because of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). It is becoming more difficult because the world is moving away from the rules-based system we have seen for so long. And then, suddenly, even your friends may not be that happy anymore.